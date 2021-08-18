Kailana’s tropical sunset in Second Life

This is going to be a shorter than usual travelogue piece – which might be a blessing, given the way I can ramble on 🙂 – but I’m caught between several personal projects at the moment, which are limiting my time a little. However, Shaun Shakespeare pointed me towards half-region design called Kailani, designed by Peter (Peterkes Beaton) with assistance from Sakira Mirabella.

Kaïlanï, a place between heaven and the ocean! A place created to hang with friends by friends, come and enjoy the chill mood at the beach or other photogenic spots. Wander around at the plaza or play a little game just enjoy your stay… – The About Land description for Kailani

Recently opened (August 7th), this is a setting of two distinct halves that blend together as a whole, making for an easy-to-tour location that is – as the About Land description notes – nicely photogenic.

The landing point sits within the walled yard of what looks like it might be a gallery space in the future. It sits tucked into the south-east corner of the region – Kailani has an east-west orientation – forming part of the small split-level town the form one of the two major areas of the setting.

The lower aspect of this town forms a waterfront area, complete with a small beach and wharves for fishing boats. Above it, reached by steps, is a square piazza and a cobbled street that sits between two paved sidewalks shaded by palm trees and the broad umbrella of a monkeypod tree. Brightly coloured houses line one side of the street, pointing the way to the Kailani café sitting in the little piazza, while a number of static NPCs add a sense of life to the setting.

West and north, separated from the rest of the region by a curtail wall of high cliffs and from the little town by a narrow channel of water, is a broad beach that arcs around a tropical forest that holds its own little secrets awaiting discovery.

This beach itself is home to the Hermit bar, while there are numerous places to sit both on the sand on on the water. At the western end of the beach, a boardwalk passes over the shallows to a circular sand bank where further places to sit and / or escape can be found. A second board walk skirts a small set of falls at the forest’s eastern end to reach a little set of facades nestled beneath the cliffs almost is if they are a little holiday home for visitors.

To reach the second board walk explorers must make their way through the forest to where wooden steps descend down to it. The route will carry visitors past the locations event space (and claim a group gift if so minded), and find a further place to sit and relax beyond it that offers a nice little view back towards the town.

There’s more to be found here (will you find the little cavern, for example?) as the setting sits beneath a setting Sun that casts long shadows photographers may enjoy playing with. However, other then repeating the fact Kailani offers multiple opportunities for photography and kicking-back (trying alternate EEP settings is recommended), I’ll leave things at that and suggest you hop along to witness things for yourself.

Thanks again to Shaun for passing along the LM!

SLurl Details

Kailani (Destiny Isle, rated Adult)