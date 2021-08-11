2021 SUG meeting week #32 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. The meeting was recorded by Pantera Północy, and the video is embedded at the end of this summary. Note this summary focuses on the key points of the discussion where there is something to report.

Server Deployments

Please refer to the server deployment thread for additional details / updates.

Tuesday, August 10th saw servers on the Main SLS channel updated with simulator release 562252. This release comprises: BUG-220541 for llUnsit expansion. A new simulator console command that will let estate managers change the default EEP settings across an entire estate. This also paves the way for implementing a new default Mainland EEP setting that will be coming in a future update. A fix to llChar to reduce returns being translated as “?”. Some will still do so, but this will be addressed in the next maintenance simulator update.

Wednesday, August 11th should see the RC channels with simulator release 562252 with the same updated machine configuration deployed on July 21st, 2021 to approximately 15% of homestead and openspace regions. This does not include any visible behavioural changes for the simulator, but may provide better performance. This update may also see some increase in the mesh physics impact calculation issue. If you should encounter a situation where an object has a noticeably different mesh physics impact value, please file a BUG report.



SL Viewer

On Monday, August 9th, the Simplified Cache RC viewer, version 6.4.22.561873, was issued. This is an update to the earlier Simplified Cache viewer that had to be rolled back due to unexpected issues.

On Tuesday, August 10th, the CEF viewer, version 6.4.22.561752, originally issued on July 24th, was promoted to de facto release status.

The rest of the current pipelines remain unchanged:

Release channel cohorts: Grappa Maintenance RC, version 6.4.22.561850, issued July 29.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16, 2019.



In Brief

Simulator work remains focused on the back-end tools upgrade.

Aditi – inventory synch and log-in: It is now possible to have inventory on Aditi (the beta grid) synch to your main grid inventory by filing a support ticket. As the Aditi log-in problem hasn’t been resolved, automatic inventory syncing is not working, and people may still encounter issues trying to log-in to Aditi.



Log ons are going to be problematic to Aditi for the foreseeable future. There’s a service that we can’t configure correctly in the staging environment due to internal limitations. – Mazidox Linden

Updates to sound (including questions on allowing sound loops longer than 10 seconds and the ability to play/loop/stop sounds in linked primitives other than the primitive where the script exist – see BUG-227641) came up during the meeting. Updates remain under some work related to sounds is on a list of things to be done, other work – such as possible alternate formats, etc., – is really just general discussions at this point.