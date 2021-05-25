2021 SUG meeting week #21 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. note that the notes report to core points of discussion; note there there were others that came without specific feedback from LL as actionable items, so please refer to the video at the end of this report for the full meeting and all points covered.

Server Deployments

At the time of writing, there had (again) been no server deployment thread available for review. However:

Tuesday, May 25th saw simulator release 599669 deployed to all servers on the Main SLS channel, containing the llOpenFloater() function intended for use with Linden-owned Experiences – see my week #18 SUG summary for more.

Wednesday, May 26th should see the RC channels updated with a simulator release containing internal configuration changes.

SL Viewer

There have been no viewer updates to mark the start of the week. So the pipelines remain as:

Release viewer: Eau de Vie Maintenance viewer, version 6.4.18.558266, dated April 23rd, promoted April 29th.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself): Love Me Render (LMR) 5 viewer, version 6.4.19.559046, dated May 19th. Maintenance 2 RC viewer – Fernet, version 6.4.19.559726, dated May 19th. Project UI viewer updated to version 6.4.19.559612, May 14th.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26th. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9th, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22nd, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16th, 2019.



In Brief

During the CCUG meeting on May 20th, the subject of BUG-202864 ‘Change Mesh Uploader to preserve Scene File object names when a full linkset is uploaded’. As noted in my summary of that meeting, the viewer had been updated to make this possible, but simulator-side changes are also required. Apparently, the work had slipped through the simulator team’s net, but is now back on their radar, and will be included in an upcoming simulator maintenance update.

The region crossing issue when the avatar is unseated from a vehicle, but cannot move, leaving the camera only able to rotate around it, is likely to be an issue of controls failing to release – essentially, the simulator still thinks the avatar is still seated, while the viewer does not. A current solution for this is to try to sit on something in the same region that also takes camera / movement controls (if possible), then standing again. While it has been suggested a viewer-side “release controls” button in the viewer could fix this, it runs the risk of breaking other controls (such as experiences). The ideal solution therefore, is for a simulator-side “fix” to be implemented – although this may take a while.

People are continuing to see assorted teleport issues (e.g. failures within Experiences, and single failures requiring a re-log in order to re-enable teleports anywhere). LL are aware of these issues.

BUG-225742 ‘Server side physics shape reverts to “Convex Hull” for un-analysed meshes with “Prim Physics” connected to linksets with subcomponents animated with llTargetOmega / PRIM_OMEGA parameters upon server restart’, has been a long-standing issue. LL has been looking at the problem, but it is proving difficult to ascertain the root cause.

Video

The following video of the meeting is courtesy of Pantera Północy.