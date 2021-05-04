2021 SUG meeting week #18 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. The majority of the discuss was about the advantages of scripted ability to manipulate hover height.

Server Deployments

At the time of writing, there had been no server deployment thread available for review.

Tuesday, May 4th saw simulators on the Main SLS channel updated with server maintenance package 558586, comprising internal fixes.

There does not appear to be any RC channels deployment set for Wednesday, May 5th.

Week #19 (commencing Monday, May 10th) should see an RC deployment that will likely include new LSL functions – its not clear if these are the llOrd, llChar and llHash options Rider Linden spoke about a few weeks ago.

SL Viewer

On Monday, 3rd., the Lab issues the Project UI viewer, version 6.4.18.558718, primarily aimed at users new to Second Life – read more in: Lab issues Project UI viewer aimed at new users.

The rest of the official viewers in the pipelines remain unchanged:

Release viewer: Eau de Vie Maintenance viewer, version 6.4.18.558266, dated April 23rd, promoted April 29th.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself): Love Me Render (LMR) 5 viewer, version 6.4.18.558365, dated April 22nd. Maintenance 2 RC viewer – Fernet, version 6.4.18.558441, dated April 21st.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26th. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9th, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22nd, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16th, 2019.



In Brief

Some private regions / estates appear to be undergoing random restarts on a roughly weekly basis and outside of the normal deployment rolling restarts. It’s not clear why this should be, but outside of verbal reports at the SUG meetings and forum comments, no JIRA has been raised as yet.

BUG-230677 “llSetAgentEnvironment transition doesn’t work” is an EEP issue that may be related to how the code handles “partial” sky settings on transitions. Further investigations are required.

Setting region chat range limits: this is a project that has been in progress for around a year (see feature request BUG-230677, and also my May 15th, 2020 TPV Developer meeting notes and notes from the May 26th, 2020 SUG meeting). Support for the capability has been in the simulator code for some time, but the viewer-side support is pending UI updates.