Melu’s Kinds of Minimal in Second Life

May 16th 2021 saw Desideratum Gallery, operated by Péru (PERU Venom), open its doors to its latest exhibition, featuring the work of one of my favourite artists (and a friend!) Melusina Parkin.

Melusina’s work is unique in its blending of detail, space and minimalism brought together in elegant, crafted pieces that offer a richness of narrative and emotion; pieces that offer insight into life through their framing and focus.

This is perfectly reflected in the perfectly-named Kinds of Minimal at Desideratum. Comprising 25 of Melu’s images, the exhibition presents visitors with a marvellously diverse collection of ideas and themes, all framed by Melu’s skill in using both open space and confined areas and / or angles to capture the attention.

These are pictures that sit as the covers of books, hinting at stories within their depths, together with comments on life and the living – although it is entirely up to us, the observers, to allow our imaginations to unwrap whatever each piece might have to say to us.

Take, for example, Minimal 8. Set within a room it offers a simple view of a hat and cloak, perhaps on a stand, with the hint of shadow beyond, perhaps cast by an open door, suggesting they have just been hung in place. but who might their owner be? And what is this room? A warm lounge to which they have returned after a walk outside? A place of work? How might it be furnished? The questions are myriad, as are the stories they suggest – including whether or not the cloak and hat are indeed hanging on a stand, or whether there might yet be a figure still wearing them – and if so, who might it be?

Just along the wall is Minimal 6, a piece richly evocative for calling forth a variety of stories – and even songs (anyone for Springsteen’s 57 Channels And Nothing On?) and / or thoughts of everything from the desert mid-west of America, Roswell, trailer parks, and even nuclear testing.

Then upstairs is Minimal 20. Who might live on the top of the steps within the doorway it features? And who is the figure on the top of post? A repairman who has scaled the footholds that climb it, or a local mischief-maker who has scaled the ladder we can also see in shadow form? Or is it a person at all, or just a trick of the light falling against a pole-topped transformer box or somesuch to cast a human-like shadow?

And that’s the secret to this exhibition: not only are the images exquisitely frame in their minimalist presentation, both in terms of image and in story, offering just enough for the imagination to take flight.

SLurl Details

Kinds of Minimal, Desideratum Gallery (Isle of Bliss, rated Adult)