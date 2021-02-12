Sinners and saints, a new arts challenge in Second Life

At the end of 2020, Chuck Clip organised a special art exhibition intended to be a final farewell to the University of Western Australia (UWA) and its more than a decade-long patronage of the arts in Second Life (see: Calling artists: an exhibition to say farewell to the UWA in Second Life and Artistic Gratitude in Second Life).

While the last remaining UWA region remains present in SL (it has been anticipated it would depart the grid in early January 2021), the exhibition closed at the end of the 2020. However, such was the response to it that Chuck, together with co-organiser Mariposa Upshaw, has decided to continue the flame lit by Jayjay Zifanwe and the UWA by presenting and hosting occasional open invitation Art Challenges on a given theme.

The first of these will open at Chuck’s art-focused regions of Sinful Retreat and Angels Rest in July 2021, with the opening currently subject to confirmation. The theme will be that of Sinners and Saints, and submissions are now open.

Sinful Retreat and Angels Rest are mirrors for each other, highlighting the dichotomy of light and dark in art and humanity as a whole. We thought it appropriate that our first show should reflect that. Despite the terminology, you need not think in terms of Christianity. Sure, you could pick one of the seven deadly sins (Pride, Greed, Wrath, Envy, Lust, Gluttony, or Sloth) or virtues (Prudence, Justice, Temperance, Courage, Faith, Hope, or Charity) but we are not locking you into that in any way. We welcome all here, so if you are Buddist, Muslim, Jewish, Taoist, a Reiki Master, a member of the Church of Satan, whatever your belief system, or lack there of; submit two pieces, one for each side of the saintly / sinful coin. – Chuck Clip, on the Saints and Sinners challenge

The challenge is open to 2D and 3D artists and to poets and writers, with those entering the challenge asked to submit two pieces, one depicting the side of light (or goodness, or saintliness or The Force, or whatever you might like to call it) and the other the side of “darkness” (or The Dark Side, or sinfulness or wickedness – again, whatever you prefer to call it).

There are a few guidelines that those wishing to enter should observe:

Those participating must subject two pieces of art: one good/light and one evil/dark. If you only wish to submit is single piece, please contact Chuck Clip or Mariposa Upshaw beforehand.

Submissions can take the form of 2D or 3D or poetry on a prim, and individual pieces may not exceed a Land Impact of 200.

All pieces should be able to be interpreted by the casual viewer as being representative of the theme. Where the link to the theme is difficult to ascertain, this should be referenced in a note card accompanying the work.

The exhibition will remain open for a period of three months, after which pieces may be cycled in and out as part of the overall environment of the regions.

Submission Guidelines:

Completed items should be dropped into the Sinners & Saints Submissions drop box located at the Sinful Retreat landing point.

Submitted pieces should be accompanied by a note card with the following information: Your user name (Not a Display Name, as these can change). Titles of the submitted pieces. Any required explanatory notes per the guidelines above. Biographical notes on yourself. A landmark to a location where more of your work might be seen and / or Flickr link.

If you are unable to submit you pieces and note card via the drop box, please place them all into a single folder entitled “Sinful Retreat Challenge” and pass the folder to either Chuck Clip or Mariposa Upshaw.

All submissions must be received no later than Saturday, June 26th, 2021.

Questions concerning the challenge should be directed to Mariposa Upshaw or FallenAurora Jewell.