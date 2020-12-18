Don’t Forget: the Linden snowball fight in Second Life

Posted on by Inara Pey
Winter Wonderland – the Snowball Arena

Don’t forget that Friday, December 18th marks the 2020 residents vs. Lab snowball fight, as previously announced by the Lab on December 11th.

As with previous fights, the event will take place at the 5-rehion Winter Wonderland theme park in Second Life, and two fight sessions have been scheduled to meet the needs of residents around the globe. They are:

  • 10:00 SLT
  • 14:00 SLT

Again, both are on Friday, December 18th, 2020.

Winter Wonderland can be reached via either Portal Park 1 or Portal Park 2, or via direct teleport to the landing point. Just walk through the village on arrival and follow the path up over the hills. Kiosks at the entrance to the arena are available for obtaining your weapons, including a Premium-only Snowzooka.

Lock’n’load at the weapons kiosks at the entrances to the Snowball Arena

SLurl Details

Published by Inara Pey

Eclectic virtual world blogger with a focus on Second Life, VR, virtual environments and technology.

