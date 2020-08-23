House changing with a scene rezzer in Second Life

While hardly new to SL, rezzing systems are something I’ve written about on a few occasions as a means of making convenient use of space, and being quickly able to swap between house interiors with things like Linden Homes (see: Saving your Bellisseria house designs for re-use with a rezzing system) and / or being able to swap back and forth between vehicles within taking up too much in the way of LI by keeping them rezzed all the time (see: Adding a little vehicle space with a rezzing system).

I’ve used such systems extensively throughout my SL time, particularly with reference to house / landscape designs, where I’ve tended to lay out house and landscape and then drop everything into a rezzer so that we’ve always been able to swap back and forth with house and garden options relatively easily – with the usual caveat that anything placed in a rezzer must have Copy / Modify capabilities.

With our recent move to Second Norway (see: Farewell, Isla Pey, hello, Isla Caitinara), I again wanted us to have the freedom to swap between houses, but not quite to the same extent as with our old island. The latter was totally based on mesh landforms (due to limitations of terrain texturing available to us), so it was easy to have house designs, furnishings and landscaping placed within individual rezzers. With the new island, the layout is such that given we may want to change the house and some of the grounds from time-to-time, the gardens are pretty much as we want to keep them. Therefore, using a single rezzing system containing multiple house options makes a lot more sense. However, while the RF Scene Rezzer I’ve previously used does support this kind of approach could be used, it does rely of on coalesced objects to create a scene, and these can be tricky to manage when they comprise a lot of objects.

So, whilst looking for a further alternative, I came across Ydille’s Multi Scene Rezzer & Multi Scene Erazer Pro V5. I’ll confess that when I saw the price – just L$49 – I was sceptical as to how well it would work. For that I owe Ydille an apology, as this is actually one of the most capable personal rezzing systems I’ve yet used, offering the kind of capabilities normally reserved for systems costing ten times the fee.

In short, the system provides the following capabilities:

Storing and rezzing up to eleven individual scenes (e.g. house, furnishings, gardens, etc.).

Auto-clearing a currently rezzed scene before rezzing another.

Rezzing multiple scenes side-by-side.

Easy updating of individual scenes, or adding further scenes to a rezzer up to the maximum of 11.

Using one than one rezzer in a single location.

Options to: Manually clear all currently rezzed scenes. Relocate the rezzer without impacting object placement. Set access to the rezzer to one of owner, group or public.



In addition, the Pro V5 rezzer includes the ability to configure the rezzing options menu with unique names via note card.

For our purposes – easily swapping between different house options – the system is absolutely perfect, and set-up couldn’t be easier, comprising two main steps: creating your scene(s) and then updating the rezzing menu.

Creating A Scene

Lay out the items to form a scene (in our case, the house, its furnishings and fittings, and the immediate surrounding plants).

Edit each object in turn and: Rename it in accordance with the system’s object naming convention (see below). Drop the system’s Position / Eraser script into it. Allow the script to record the object’s position (region X,Y,Z co-ordinates and rotation).

When the Item is ready – the script’s hover text will flash in yellow – Take the object back to inventory.

Drop the updated object into the scene rezzer’s contents.

Repeat for all remaining objects in the scene.

Object Naming Convention

Items for a scene must use the correct naming convention. For the first 9 scenes in a unit, this takes the form of “S1_[name]”, “S2_name”, etc.

So items for the first scene might be: called “S1_house”, “S1_sofa”, “S1_chair”, etc.

While items for the second scene might be “S2_house”, “S2_sofa”, “S2_chair”, etc.

Items for the 10th and 11th scenes follow a similar convention, but without the underscore (so S10House, S10Sofa, etc.).

Updating the Rezzing Menu

By default, the Pro V5 rezzing system has a pre-configuring scene rezzing menu (“Skybox”, “Pool”, “Clouds”, Plants”, etc.). These names can be updated to more meaningful terms by editing a note card contained in the rezzer itself. To change them:

Edit the note card in the rezzer.

Delete the 11 single-line entries in the top portion of the card (“Skybox”, “Pool”, “Clouds”, Plants”, etc.).

Replace them with your own names, one per line.

If you have less than eleven scenes, you must add additional lines (use a space or period), so the list is always 11 items long.

Save the note card.

Note that you can update the note card as you add further scenes to your rezzer.

Using the System

When you’ve loaded one or more scenes:

Click the rezzer.

Click the Rez Scenes button to display your available scenes.

Click the button of the scene to be rezzed.

Allow the scene to rez.

By default, any current scene that is rezzed will be deleted. This can be toggled off / on via the Pre Erase button on the the rezzer’s main menu. Access options can similarly be set by clicking the Access button to toggle between Owner, Group and Public. Please refer to the system’s documentation for further notes.

Observations

Considering it is only L$49, the Multi Scene Rezzer & Multi Scene Erazer Pro V5 packs in a lot, as noted, and is extremely easy to use. Given I didn’t really want to dramatically change the overall layout of our new island home, but wanted a quick means of changing the house space, it has already proven to be absolutely ideal for our needs on Isla Caitinara, Certainly, if you’re looking for a low-cost personal rezzing system – if you’re looking for a system to sell items, you’ll need to look elsewhere – this system really cannot be beaten – and it is capable of packing in a lot large scene areas than we”re using.