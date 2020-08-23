Tales of the sea, and of rivers, griffins and time

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home at Holly Kai Park, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Sunday, August 23rd, 13:30: Splash! Tales of the Sea

Seanchai Library presents tales from above and below the sea: legend, myths, and adventure from the Splash celebration for merfolk.

Monday, August 24th, 19:00: Voyage to the City of the Dead

Gyro Muggins reads the 11th volume in Alan Dean Foster’s Humanx Commonwealth series, first published in 1984.

The Humanx Commonwealth is an interstellar ethical/political entity spanning multiple star systems and worlds. One of the more unique of these worlds is Horseye, the home of three alien cultures and renowned throughout the Commonwealth for having the most spectacular river valley anywhere in the known galaxy.

It is both the cultures and the river that has drawn scientists Eitienne and Lyra Redowl to Horseye. Now, after months spent in quarantine, they embark on a voyage to the source of the 12,000 long River Skar, and study it and the peoples living on its banks.

Veterans of exploration and discovery, the Redowls believe they are ready to face anything. But how can you prepare for things like treachery, lies and greed? For a local legend would have it that at the source of the Skar lie a great treasure – and the locals who appear to be willing to help the Redowls in fact plan on finding it for themselves.

Assuming, that is, the treasure is in fact something at can be regarded as offering wealth or power…

Tuesday, August 25th:

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym, Live in the Glen

Music, poetry, and stories in a popular weekly session at Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: The Griffin and the Minor Canon

Willow Moonfire reads Frank R. Stockton’s tale for younger readers.

Hearing of a stone image over the main door of an old, old church, the last remaining griffin flies down to the town to sate his desire to learn about how he looks to others. His arrival stokes fear among the townsfolk, who demand the church’s young canon go and learn what “the monster” wants.

Caring only for the well-being of the people, the canon escorts the griffin to his stone likeness, who is well pleased by the statue, regarding it as an “admirable likeness”. So much so, that he decides to stay, following the young canon as he goes about his daily tasks.

The townsfolk, however, are less than happy with this turn of events, fearing for their safety and what might happen at the time of the Autumn Equinox, when the griffin must partake of food. And so they conspire to send the young curate out into the wilds as the equinox arrives, hoping he will lead the griffin away and little caring if the canon lives or dies.

And so the stage is set for the Griffin’s nobility to be displayed for all to see, shining beside the Minor Canon’s innocence and shaming the selfishness of the townspeople.

Wednesday, August 26th, 19:00: TBA

Check the Seanchai Library website for updates.

Thursday, August 27th

19:00 The Weekender

Shandon presents Rosemary Claire Smith’s adventure in time travel with a touch of Sci-fi. Also in Kitely: teleport from the main Seanchai World grid.kitely.com:8002:SEANCHAI.

21:00 Seanchai Late Night

Finn Zeddmore presents contemporary Sci-Fi-Fantasy from on-line sources including Light Speed, Escape Pod, and Clarkesworld magazines.

Seanchai Library is Moving!

After three years at Holly Kai, Seanchai Library is moving to pastures new (and larger!). The last sessions at Holly Kai Park will be on Thursday, September 3rd. I’ll have a full update on their new location on or just after that date.