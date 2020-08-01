Farewell, Isla Pey, hello, Isla Caitinara

I recently mentioned that things have been a little hectic (both in the physical world and SL) such that my blogging frequency has been a little down this last week-ish.

One of the reasons for the slow-down as the decision to say farewell to Isla Pey after some 6 years of using it as an in-world home. Six years is a long time in SL, and while moving elsewhere hadn’t actually been something we’d mulled over in depth, circumstances aligned in such a way that an opportunity to relocate to somewhere slightly larger with the same LI and at a lower cost came up that combined with other changes so as to make a move advantageous.

While living at Isla Pey had been fun – access to Blake Sea, sitting on the very edge of the grid, and so on., there were some disadvantages, and while these didn’t weigh heavily on the decision to move, they have been overcome by making it. In particular, the increased space means the house, gardens and grounds to be properly integrated without feeling cramped and being split into what was effectively three separate parts: north island and gardens, house, and south island, due to the shape of the parcel.

The new location, sitting in a corner of the renewed Second Norway estate – which I’ve had the pleasure of being completely revitalised by Vanity and her team – offers the same benefits as Isla Pey, while allowing house and gardens to be more properly integrated in a parcel that – like all those in Second Norway are offered with (optional) landscaping – a stream, a rocky backdrop in one corners, etc.

This supplied landscaping presented the opportunity to take the “skytower” house design we’ve been using, and move it more it overland and without having to put the various landscaping elements in beforehand. the cliffs also mean that the house – raised as it is above the ground – is also somewhat screened from view so as not to overpower the neighbours.

Positioning the house in a corner like this, a stream bubbling below it, means I could spread the main garden with its pond and zen elements, together with the old chapel ruins, out on the land directly below and in front of it, giving that sense of integration between house and grounds, whiles allowing the pond to be enlarged, and is now nicely overlooked by the infinity pool at the front of the house.

Of course the vehicle rezzing system came along in the move as well, so we can still easily change which boats aircraft as available for us without having to devote a huge amount of LI to keeping them rezzed or the annoyance of pulling the from inventory. If you haven’t read about using such systems, why not check out Adding a little vehicle space with a rezzing system.

Doubtless I’ll be making minor tweaks for a while, but for now it is – farewell Isla Pey, hello Isla Caitinara!