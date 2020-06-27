2020 SL project updates week #26: TPVD summary

The following notes are taken from the TPV Developer meeting held on Friday, June 26th, 2020. These meetings are generally held every other week, unless otherwise noted in any given summary. The embedded video is provided to Pantera – my thanks to her for recording and providing it. Time stamps are included with the notes will open the video at the point(s) where a specific topic is discussed.
SL Viewer News
- On Tuesday, June 23rd, the release viewer updated to version 6.4.3.543157, dated June 11th, formerly the CEF RC viewer.
- On Wednesday, June 24th, the Arrack Maintenance RC viewer, 6.4.5.544024, was issued. This viewer uses Viewer Manager 2.0.538279.
The rest of the current official viewer pipelines are as follows:
- Release Candidate viewers:
- Tools Update RC viewer, version 6.4.4.543148, June 5 – this viewer is built using VS 2017 / a recent version of Xcode, and Boost.Fiber. It contains no user-facing changes.
- Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.4.543142, June 3.
- Project viewers:
- Mesh uploader project viewer, version 6.4.4.543141, June 11.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
General Viewer Notes
- The CEF viewer supports live streaming into Second Life by You Tube and Facebook. Other services may also work, but further bug fixes may be required for them to work smoothly.
- The Love Me Render (LMR) RC viewer should be the next viewer in-line for promotion, mostly likely in week #28, however, this is dependent on it getting some remaining priority fixes related to EEP.
- These fixes include the reported specularity issues and now include the reported HUD issues (BUG-225784).
- The Legacy Profiles Project Viewer had been awaiting a web update which may have gone through. If so, and it correctly addresses the issue, then it is likely the viewer will go to RC status.
- The Copy / Paste Project Viewer also shouldn’t be “too far” from an RC update.
Simulator News
- A new simulator version that includes a fix for the failure to deliver inventory offers to a user who is off-line is available for testing by TPVs.
- Viewer developers wishing to test the updates can do so on regions Preflight3, Preflight4 and Preflight7.
Texture Caching, HTTP and General Viewer Caching
- Work had been in progress to update texture caching and HTTP2 (the TCO viewer. That viewer has been split between the texture caching work and the HTTP2 work, so it has effectively become two viewers in development.
- The HTTP2 viewer will likely remain on hold until after the Uplift project work is complete.
- It is not currently clear when work on the texture caching (TCO) viewer will resume.
- In terms of revising viewer caching as a whole, this is liable to be a fairly large project.
- First item of business will be to completely replace VFS caching (the system used to cache information on in-world objects) with a new, more performant format.
- Once this has been done, other aspects of caching with the viewer will be looked at.
- Inventory caching is another area of work that may be looked at in the future.
In Brief
- [10:26-12:59] Beq Janus and Polysail have been digging into how normals are applied to mesh surfaces and have come up with some interesting findings that have been passed to Linden Lab.
- Initial review suggest at least two issues are present.
- However, the graphic team currently has its hand full until the LMR viewer is released, so work is unlikely to progress until then.
- The “good” news is, at least one of the issues, related to debug normals, can be readily reproduced.
- If the issues can be quickly rectified, the fixes might be pulled into the Mesh Uploader Project Viewer.
- [21:15-22:15] In response to a question it was reiterated that Vulkan is being given serious consideration as the rendering API to replace OpenGL, given Apple’s intent to deprecate the latter.
- One potential issue is that a lot of older PCs used with SL do not have support for Vulkan.
- To assist in determining how big an issue this might be, the Arrack Maintenance RC viewer includes logging code to detect Vulkan support within client systems.
- [22:45-26:07] the announcement by Apple that they plan to switch away from using Intel CPUs to their own ARM-based CPUs starting in 2020 was discussed. LL will be looking into this more once they get some dev kits from Apple.