Get ready for Glastonbelli in Second Life

Posted on by Inara Pey
Glastonbelli

Glastonbury, the 5-day festival of contemporary performing arts that normally takes place annually in Pilton, Somerset, in England, may well be cancelled due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic – but that doesn’t mean the music cannot go on!

To help those who might feel they’re missing out on their annual “fix”, and to mark the summer Solstice in the run-up to the SL17B birthday celebrations, the Bellisseria Fargrounds will play host to Glastonbelli, a 2-day festival of music and fun.

To mark the event, the Fairgrounds have their own version of Glastonbury’s famous Pyramid Stage, and also include a nod to the real festival’s famous portaloos!

Glastonbelli

Taking place on Tuesday 16th and Wednesday 17th June, 2020, the festival line-up is as follows:

Tuesday, June 16th
 Wednesday, June 17th
10:00
The Vinnie Show		 10:00
The Vinnie Show
11:00
lexus Melodie		 11:00
Joe Paravane
Noon
Da5id Weatherwax		 Noon
Baz (avantgarde.frequency)
13:00
Larree Quixote		 13:00
Suzen Juel
14:00-16:00
Jed Luckless		 14:00-16:00
Tukso Okey
16:00
Moondance Parx Particle Show		 16:00
Moondance Parx Particle Extravaganza

So why not get into the summer festival mood and hop on over to the Bellisseria Fairgrounds from 10:00 on Tuesday, June 16th – you won’t even need your wellies, unlike what is often the case at Glastonbury.

Glastonbelli

SLurl Details

Published by Inara Pey

Eclectic virtual world blogger with a focus on Second Life, VR, virtual environments and technology.

2 thoughts on "Get ready for Glastonbelli in Second Life

