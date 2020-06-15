Glastonbury, the 5-day festival of contemporary performing arts that normally takes place annually in Pilton, Somerset, in England, may well be cancelled due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic – but that doesn’t mean the music cannot go on!

To help those who might feel they’re missing out on their annual “fix”, and to mark the summer Solstice in the run-up to the SL17B birthday celebrations, the Bellisseria Fargrounds will play host to Glastonbelli, a 2-day festival of music and fun.

To mark the event, the Fairgrounds have their own version of Glastonbury’s famous Pyramid Stage, and also include a nod to the real festival’s famous portaloos!

Taking place on Tuesday 16th and Wednesday 17th June, 2020, the festival line-up is as follows:

Tuesday, June 16th

Wednesday, June 17th 10:00

The Vinnie Show 10:00

The Vinnie Show 11:00

lexus Melodie 11:00

Joe Paravane Noon

Da5id Weatherwax Noon

Baz (avantgarde.frequency) 13:00

Larree Quixote 13:00

Suzen Juel 14:00-16:00

Jed Luckless 14:00-16:00

Tukso Okey 16:00

Moondance Parx Particle Show 16:00

Moondance Parx Particle Extravaganza

So why not get into the summer festival mood and hop on over to the Bellisseria Fairgrounds from 10:00 on Tuesday, June 16th – you won’t even need your wellies, unlike what is often the case at Glastonbury.

SLurl Details

Bellisseria Fairgrounds (Bellisseria Fairgrounds, rated Moderate)