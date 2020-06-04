May 2020 Web User Group

The following notes are taken from my recording of the Web User Group (WUG) meeting, held on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020. These meetings are held monthly, generally on the first Wednesdays of the month, with dates and details of the meetings available via the Web User Group wiki page.
When reading these notes, please keep in mind:
- This is not intended as a chronological transcript of the meeting. Items are drawn together by topic, although they may have been discussed at different points in the meeting.
- Similarly, and if included, any audio extracts appearing in these summaries are presented by topic heading, rather than any chronological order in which they may have been raised during the meeting (e.g. if “topic X” is mentioned early in a meeting and then again half-way through a meeting, any audio comments related to that topic that might be included in these reports will be concatenated into a single audio extract).
Account Self-Reactivation
- Previously, if a user left Second Life and asked for their account to be de-activated, it would require a support ticket to have the account re-activated at a future date, should the user wish to return to SL and to that account.
- Users can now re-activate their account directly.
- This is seen as a way to help people returning to Second Life as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 situation to be able to resume using their “old” accounts, rather than having to fully start over without having to soak up support personnel time in re-activating an account.
- To work, a returning user must know both the account name / password and the e-mail address used to create the account.
- This method doesn’t replace raising a support ticket for account re-activation, so people can still file a ticket if they do not have all the required information.
- Details on account reactivation can be found here.
Mobile Client
- The iOS version is now in a closed alpha featuring some residents.
- In keeping with the Lab’s plans, this version offers the ability to communicate via IM, and has a basic Friends listing.
- Further updates will follow – the next being the addition of Abuse Reporting support and improved management for the Friends list.
- Once the Lab believe the client has an initial set of functions to make it useful as a communications tool, it will will move to a beta phase and made available to a wider cohort of users for further testing.
- Work is progressing on an Android client, but it will take time for it to reach a point where it is ready for testing. When it is ready, it will likely follow a similar Alpha / Beta test process to the iOS version.
- Additional work on SL web properties is also being carried out in relation to the Mobile client.
In Brief
- The Adult Swim event held in May heavily involved the web team, and similar events are apparently being planned for the future.
- Name Changes:
- In response to requests, the list of last names provided on the Name Change page can now be seen by Basic members, so they can review the currently available names without have to upgrade first.
-
- No indication of how frequently the list of last names will updated, but plans remain to change out names once they reach a certain point of use and / or fail to gain traction and use.
- There will be a blog post ahead of any update to allow people who what to take a name before it might vanish from the list can do so.
- Work continues on deploying the updates Second Life logo / font (see Out with the green, in with the blue) across web properties as they are naturally updated for other reasons.
- There was a reminder that user in Norway and Australia must now pay VAT or GST is now applicable on Linden Lab products services (see VAT & GST on Lab products & services for Norway & Australia).
- Feature request and bugs discussed:
- To help with EEP asset merchandising, the following feature request has been filed: BUG-228856 “EEP Category in Marketplace”.
- BUG-228845 “Marketplace Edit Item Listing loses Image Upload option” has been accepted by the Lab for cloning to their internal Jira system.