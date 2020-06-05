RFL 2020: it’s the Weekend to Relay in Second Life

Update: Trader Whiplash-Ballinger dropped me a note to point out that those wishing to hear the music stream for the event, provided by T1 Radio, should visit the T1 Radio website and use the pop-out Relay Radio media player rather than using the in-world stream. The player will give lag / interruption-free listening enjoyment as visitors travel the Relay regions.

Friday June 5th through Sunday June 7th 2020 marks the Relay for Life of Second Life Relay weekend – and this year it’s a biggie! The Relay track this year covers some 40-ish regions, which are supported by additional event and activity regions so that the entire weekend comprises some 57 regions in all, with the American Cancer Society (ACS) region forming the 58th and anchor-point region.

In a year when the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has done so much to prevent people coming together around the world to raise money for ACS and global cancer organisations, Relay for Life of Second Life takes on added importance. It is, in effect, THE major grass-roots fund-raising series of events raising money for ACS and its projects in 2020. Already, Relayers across Second Life have accept the challenge by raising some US $260,000+, and this year’s Relay Weekend offers the opportunity for all of us to significantly advance that total.

The theme for this year is Game On Cancer, and in reflection of this, relay teams have come together to present a whole host of parcels along the route of the track the take games as their theme – many of them interactive in nature (you can engage in a giant game of Mahjong, for example, or enter an avatar-sized setting based on Clue – or to use its original name (I won’t say “proper”! 🙂 ) Cluedo; while several of SL’s popular communities – science fiction, the road / driving community, role-play groups, sailing / surfing / water communities, and so on – provide region-wide installation focused on their activities framed within the overall theme.

This means there is a huge amount to see and do within the regions as a pert of the overall aim of raising funds for the American Cancer Society’s world-wide efforts to bring treatment, care, support and (eventually) cures to cancer sufferers world-wide.

With the regions, there’s also room for social commentary with subtle reminders that those from poor backgrounds are often more prone to the effects of cancer, simply because they do not have the ease of access to care and support. In this the “Las Vegas” region is quite effective in showing two sides of the coin. May of the teams participating also appear to be running their own events throughout the weekend, with numerous stages and event areas to be found along the track, all of which further helps encourage engagement and participation.

Also to be found through the region are informational displays about cancer and its treatment, parks in which to rest and reflect on life, and places to share in the stories of Second Life residents who have survived cancer, offered as a means to provide hop to those caught within its shadow.

The weekend officially kicks-off at 10:00 SLT on Saturday June 6th with a formal Opening Ceremony. However, as noted above, you can catch up with some of the people behind Relay for Life of Second Life by tuning into Lab Gab on Friday, June 5th, and 12:00 noon SLT.

For 2020, laps around the track are themed as follows, all times SLT.

Saturday, June 6th

Sunday, June 7th 11:00

Survivor/Caregiver Lap

sponsored by the Relay Rockers 00:00

Toga Party / Food Fight

cream pies at the ready! 12:30

Teams Lap

sponsored by Grid Play 01:00

80’s Hour

C&V’s House of Rock 14:00

Roller Skating Hour

don your skates and roll around the track! 02:00

PAC Man Hour

gobble, gobble, gobble! 15:00

Walk with a Friend

two’s always company! 03:00

Monopoly Hour

Go! 16:00

Somewhere Over the Rainbow

sponsored by Attention to Cancer 04:00

Ahoy Matey!

get yourself ship-shape! 17:00

Your Favourite Sports Teams

show your colours! 05:00

Heroes Hour

sponsored by Heroes Helping Heroes 18:00

Nerds and Geeks Unite!

grok you geek! 06:00

Fight Back Hour

sponsored by Gavin Dionysus 19:00

Your favourite video games

sponsored by Friends for a Cure 07:00

Wear Your Coffee and Drink Your Curlers

sponsored by Relay Rockers 20:00

Camping Hour

sponsored by Camping for a Cure 08:00

Hawaiian Hour

Aloha! 21:00

Luminaria Ceremony 09:00

Purple Power Hour

sponsored by Team shadow 22:00

Candyland Hour

sponsored by SHB Gems 10:00

Closing Ceremony 23:00

Las Vegas Hour 11:00

Victory Lap

dancing with your sparklers!

Luminaria Ceremony and Lanterns

At 21:00 SLT on Saturday, June 6th, the track will be in darkness and silence, with all those in the Relay Regions are asked not to engage in open text or voice chat but to walk the track in silence or stand to one side, as the names of those to be remembered are read.

It is a time for each of us to reflect on how this disease has touched us personally. And it is a time for us to look inside ourselves with quiet reflection and find hope. Because no matter what our experience has been with cancer, we all share the hope that we will one day live in a world where our children, and their children, will never have to hear the words “you have cancer”.

– Relay for Life of Second Life event web page

If you wish to have a name read out during the ceremony, please complete and submit the Luminaria Dedication Form.

Along the sides of the relay track are the Luminaria lanterns that can be used to commemorate and / or honour someone you know who has succumbed to or survived cancer. Lanterns can be lit for a minimum donation of L$50 (all proceeds to Relay for Life of Second Life). Donations can can be made by clicking a lantern and then either selecting a set amount or typing in an amount of your choice. You can also optionally enter whether you are lighting the lantern in memory or in honour of someone, and also add their name and / or a message.

Lanterns will be available for donations from the opening of the weekend through until the weekend ends. They will display different colours, depending on the amount donated: Yellow: L$50-499; Green: L$500-999; Blue: L$1000-2499; Orange: L$2500-4999; Pink: L$5000-9999; Purple: L$10,000 and above.

The Spirit of Relay Award The Spirit of Relay are annual awards presented to the individual and the team that embodies what the community calls, the ‘spirit’ of Relay, from Kick Off to Relay Day. It is not representative of just the amount raised, but takes into consideration the spirit of the individual or team: how they embraced Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society’s mission, their enthusiasm and their participation in Relay activities as a whole, not only in their own but other team’s events as well. Nomination can be made via the 2020 Spirit of Relay Award form, which will remain open until Sunday June 8th, and the recipients will be announced at the 2020 RFL of SL Wrap Up Party on Wednesday, June 10th. SLurl Details American Cancer Society (American Cancer Society, rated General)