Fantasy Faire 2023: reminders for merchants/sponsors + bloggers

Fantasy Faire, the largest fantasy-related event to take place in Second Life, will take place in 2023 from Thursday, April 20th to Sunday May 7th 2023 inclusive. As usual, there will be the expected rich mix of events, activities, stores and regions to explore, and this post is just a quick reminder to people that Merchant & Sponsor applications, together with Blogger applications are currently open – but may not be for much longer, so if you intend to apply for any of these opportunities, now is the time!

The Shopping Regions Teaser

The following are short descriptions to the Fantasy Faire 2023 shopping regions. More complete descriptions can be found in the Store Applications form, linked to below, together with details of those regions still with available store slots.

Dingir by Stabitha (What88 Zond) : in another existence, just outside our own, is the forgotten city of Dingir, a place of art deco architecture once filled with bright colours and rich materials to symbolise the beginning of a new age of consciousness, but now long neglected.

Flambois by Beq Janus and Elizabeth Jarvinen : home to the Faire Lands Academy of Magic, a hidden gem in the heart of the mystical Flambois forest.

Frostweald by Searlait Nitschke : in the depths of Winter, the world of Frostweald waits to welcome the Spirits of loved ones as they travel from their world to the next.

Fungalmire by DaveOSaurus : a forest steeped in legend and myth, where ancient trees and giant mushrooms tell tales of times past. Winding paths lead to hidden nooks where visitors might stumble upon forgotten artefacts or catch a glimpse of a mystical creature or two.

Giggenwhirl by Allie Munro, Krystali Rabeni, Peter Locke and Lunar Tripsa : a bedridden boy dreams of a beautiful world where he can fly high above the ground into the blue beyond on a myriad of strange and magical creatures with hinged wings and propeller appendages.

Glimmering Meadows by Julala Demina and Lil Cinnamon : a meandering river makes a path through flower-filled meadows, glimmering light reflecting onto the nomadic tents rising up high into the colourful sky.

Isles of Aquarius by Echo (Jessicarubyrabbit) and Liz Corryong : dripping with the life-giving waters of the sea, the stone and glass forged by the commanding currents of the merfolk are illuminated by the hypnotic lights of their Prana, or life-force.

Khumbala by Ketsui Naidoo, Robyn (Robynredhead) and Ghost ( synthodox) : since the dawn of time, this Afrocentric Dreamworld of Memories, has grown and prospered under the rule of five benevolent Gods. Through them, the world was brought the waters, the winds, the very ground we stand, crops that sprout therein and the light that shines above.

Nysaris by Kadaj Yoshikawa and Janire Coba : a peaceful polytheist civilisation, the town full of lush vegetation which surrounds the Agora; the Temple dedicated to the Goddess of Hope.

Opera by Alia Baroque : baroque decadence, whispering curtains, bucolic debauchery.

Safe Haven – The Oasis Of Mana'Olana by Sweetgwendoline Bailey and Mondi Beaumont : a desert landscape with typical buildings, that is obvious at first glance – but a closer look reveals lively greenery in the interior and very unusual flora and fauna in the centre of the land. A realm for inclusivity, equality, and all the good values in life.

The Shimmering Fen by Elicio Ember : the air shimmers with magic and the land is lush, a living swamp of towering mushrooms. Meet the graceful elves who call this place home, living in organic structures that flow with the rhythm of nature. Welcome to The Shimmering Fen.

Sialdor by Dacien and Marcel Blackwood: a gothic Victorian styled city along the coast. With cobblestone streets and iron street lamps illuminating the foggy roads with glowing magical orbs.

Spirits' Crossing by Marcus Inkpen : twin cities from a forgotten time connected by an ancient bridge where long ago a battle between powerful mages and elder gods tore reality asunder. Now the ruins, twisted trees and ever lingering magic form a misty labyrinth home for the few brave enough to live there.

Syzstrum Synod by Walton Wainwright : nestled among the stars, a world where machines left by long-forgotten creators have pried the secrets of the cosmos from the grasp of mystery.

The Winding Valley by Eldowyn Inshan : through fog, wild ivy and winding paths, a hidden entrance leads into a valley. Surrounded by high mountains you can see a village in the distance. Lamps shine brightly and chanting can be heard faintly on the wind.

WooHoo! Bay by Riven (Lrriven): a tropical paradise done in pastel and a whimsical land where one may complete a quest of self discovery to save the local fire lizards from their volcano god.

Sponsorship and Store Applications

Event Region or Event Sponsorship – L$65,000 (includes a Theme store) Name in Region Title and on Region landmarks. Border Crossing recognition. OR logo placement on corresponding event poster. Sponsor spot on Fantasy Faire Radio to play during the entire month of April. The opportunity for a sponsor’s brand profile on the Fantasy Faire website. Prominent logo placement on the Fantasy Faire website.

Shopping Region Sponsorship – ONLY available to Merchants – L$65,000 (includes a Region Sponsor Store with 1600 LI) Can share a store between 2+ merchants. Placement in front of Central Arrival Point. Can have a sky platform for rezzing builds as needed. Name in Region Title and on Region landmarks. Border Crossing recognition. Sponsor spot on Fantasy Faire Radio to play during the entire month of April. The opportunity for a sponsor’s brand profile on the Fantasy Faire website. Prominent logo placement on the Fantasy Faire website.

– L$65,000 (includes a Region Sponsor Store with 1600 LI) Featured Creator Store + Quest Sponsor – L$35,000 (includes Featured Creator Store with 1000 LI) Can share a store between 2+ merchants. Prominent placement next to Region Sponsor Store. Can have a sky platform for rezzing builds as needed. Advertising on the Quest HUD and on the FF blog. Limited to up to 2 per region (but the organisers will get you onto the region of your choice if the two spots are not yet filled).

Featured Creator Store – L$ 8000 (700 LI) Can share a store between 2+ merchants. Prominent placement within a shopping region.

Theme Store – L$ 2500 (300 LI) This store type is intended for individual merchants. A second merchant can be added for a surcharge.

Quest Sponsor – L$30,000: Does NOT include a store. Logo placement on the Quest HUD and on the Fantasy Faire website.

Fantasy Faire Radio Sponsor – L$30,000: Does NOT include a store. Recognition on Fantasy Faire Radio and on the Fantasy Faire website.



Full details on requirements and guidelines for performers can be found on the Fantasy Faire 2023 Store Application form.

Blogger Applications

Applications for those wishing to blog / vlog about Fantasy Faire opened on March 20th. Those wishing to apply can do so via the Fantasy Faire Blogger Application form. However, if you have not blogged / vlogged about Fantasy Faire before, it’s important you not a few things.

Faire blogging should stem from the same sources as the Faire itself – inspiration and imagination; whilst there are no obligatory assignments for blogging, the Faire cannot be written about simply by donning an outfit and writing a few words about it, or by a quick hop to a region and a rapid write. As the Fantasy Faire organisers have previously noted:

We are looking for bloggers that genuinely love the Faire and cherish the fleeting time the Fairelands visit our realm. Since the application is mostly about getting into the early access, we are focusing on bloggers who take pictures in the regions, or of the regions We are also searching for bloggers with strong ties to RFL, who are passionate about the Relay and willing to write about it.

In short, writing about the Faire should come from being immersed within it, participating, having fun and letting your imagination soar on the wings of the Faire! So again, if you are interested, make sure you check-out all the information for bloggers and that you complete the application form.

Additional Links

