2023 SL SUG meetings week #8 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, February 21st, 2023 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

There are no planned deployments for the week, so the various channels will just be restarted.

Release 578100, made to the BlueSteel RC channel had to be rolled back post-deployment as a result of BUG-233402 “Second Life Server 2023-02-02.578100 – LSO scripts not running on_rez() event.”

Available Official Viewers

There have been no updates to the current crop of official viewers to mark the start of the week, leaving the pipelines as follows:

Release viewer: Maintenance Q(uality) viewer, version 6.6.9.577968 Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). Maintenance R RC viewer, version 6.6.10.578087, February 3 translation updates and the return of slam bits, together with the Group Chat History functionality. Performance Floater / Auto-FPS RC viewer, version 6.6.9.577251, January 4, 2023.

Project viewers: PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.578161, February 14, 2023. This viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4. Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.8.576972, December 8, 2022.



In Brief

Whilst not simulator-related, there have been some additional requests for improvements to the particle system – see: BUG-233438 “Larger particle size limits”, BUG-233439 “Per-generator particle limits” – it is possible these and requests such as BUG-5307 “New Particle texture parameters (repeat/offset/rotation/animation)” might received some attention in the near future – although a request for more information on the first two has been made.

A possible reason on why objects don’t always rez on login-in / following a teleport has been identified. Essentially, on arrival in a region, the viewer must inform the simulator as to its camera placement and rotation. It does so via an AgentUpdate. However, this in turn requires the viewer to receive an ObjectUpdate confirming the avatar has arrived. As there is a delay in these two events, the interest list can start sending data ahead of the camera position being confirmed, only for the camera to “jump” once its position has been confirmed, and this leads to confusion as to the data the interest list needs to send, resulting in some data being missed, and thus objects failing to render. If this is correct, there needs to be better check on synchronisation between the viewer and simulator before interest list information is sent.

