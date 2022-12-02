Your pocket guide to the RFL Xmas Expo 2022 in Second Life

The annual RFL Christmas Expo opens its gates on Friday, December 2nd, 2022, and will run through until Sunday December 11th in support of The American Cancer Society and RFL of SL.

This year the Expo takes on a tales and fables theme entitled The Magic of Holiday Stories, and in keeping with this, with 11 of the 12 regions presented as “Chapters” in a storybook, with each telling its own story to visitors and landscaped by a guest designer. Rounding out the dozen is the Linden Lights of Hope region by Linden Lab, highlighting Linden Homes. Thus, the full dozen region comprise:

As with past years, the event enfolds Fashion & Accessories, Home & Garden, Animations, Breedables and Pets, together with entertainment, auctions, hunts, special events, and more. All to help raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Childhood Cancer initiatives, where they will be used in support, research and palliative efforts to help children with cancer.

The best way to get all the information on the event is via the official website. Here you can find a complete on-line shopping directory for direct SLurls to stores; the full schedule of entertainment for the entire event; the Breedable Faire and Auctions; a breakdown of all major events (outside of entertainment) with SLurls for teleporting; the event sponsors and more. The following highlights some of these activities and the special events for the Expo.

Auctions and Raffles

Breedable Auctions

Linden Special Auctions

a friend,) and a Homestead Region with no monthly maintenance fees for 12 months. Linden Holiday single item auctions: 1 x 12-month Premium Plus Subscription. 1 x 3-month Premium Plus Subscription. 1 x 1-hour hang-out / photos with Patch Linden.

Linden Holiday auction package: 1 x 12-month Premium Plus Subscription; 1 x free Name Change; 1 x 1-hour hang-out / photos with Patch Linden; 2 x limited edition Patch Linden Bear (1 to keep and one giftable).

Linden auctions landing point.

Raffles

TWO L$50,000+ Shopping Spree Raffles: to be drawn on Sunday, December 11th. Tickets L$100 or L$200 for three. Also available at kiosks throughout the Expo.

Linden Holiday Raffles a set of individual raffles: 1 x 3-month Premium Plus Subscription. 1 x 12-month Premium Subscription. 1 x 3-month Premium Subscription. 1 x free Name Change

Raffles landing point.

There are also daily Jolly Holly Raffles.

All proceeds from the auctions and raffles go to RFL of SL / The American Cancer Society.

Special Events

Lights of Hope landing point: once again Second Life’s premier builders are joining the SL Christmas Expo to present the 5th Annual Lights of Hope Home Decoration Contest, and this year, the region has been been playfully designed based on The Nutcracker story by SkyeRyder Varriale, of Varriale Designs.

Each of the builders has decorated the outside of one of their stunning houses in holiday style and brought it to the Expo. Stroll the Holiday Road neighbourhood at the Expo and vote for your favourites by donation to the American Cancer Society kiosk in front of each home! 100% of all donations go directly to the American Cancer Society. You can even purchase some of the homes and / or decorations from the American Cancer Society Christmas Expo vendors some of the builders have placed in front of their homes.

Linden Lights of Hope landing point: an adjunct of the Lights of Hope events, featuring Linden Premium Homes decorated by Lindens and Moles.

Build a Snowman Contest: get rolling those prims and build your snowman (build dates: December through 6th, inclusive). Plots are L$50 each (100% of all donations go directly to the American Cancer Society). original and unique snowman designs are encouraged, if prefab snowmen are used, they must include unique elements added to them. The best builds will be decided upon by popular vote, which will be open between December 7th and 10th, 2022, with the winners announced on December 11th.

Photos with Santa: Santa and the Elves are at the Expo – see the schedule of their appearances and visit the Photos With Santa area and snap your holiday picture. 100% of the donations go to the American Cancer Society.

Santa’s Sleigh Ride Tour: join Santa in his sleigh at Tour Ride 1 or Tour Ride 2, for a reindeer powered flight around the Expo regions (optional donations can be made via the kiosks alongside the tour start points).

The 7th Annual Stocking Stuffer Hunt: find the Christmas Stockings hung in participating Expo merchants shops. Pay L$25 (all donations to RFL of SL / The American Cancer Society) and claim a copy of its contents. And take note – there may be more than one stocking in a store!

Don’t forget – full details of all activities and events at the Expo can be found in the SL Christmas Expo website.

SLurls and Links

All regions rated Moderate.