December Premium / Premium Plus land offer in Second Life

Posted on by Inara Pey
via Linden Lab

On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, Linden Lab announced a suspension of set-up fees for regions ordered during the month of December – but only for Premium and Premium Plus members placing such an order with Linden Lab.

The offer means that a Premium / Premium Plus subscriber renting any Private region from the Lab stands to make the following first month savings:

  • Homestead region: US $40.
  • Full region: US $120.
  • Skill Gaming: US $245.

Additional notes:

  • All land fees are subject to VAT or Australian GST where applicable,
  • The requirement to hold at least one Full region in order to be able to hold one or more homestead regions still applies to Premium subscribers throughout this offer period (Premium Plus subscribers are exempt from this requirement).

The announcement reads in part:

Premium and Premium Plus subscribers will pay no setup fees for any new regions purchased during the month of December. Only pay the first month’s maintenance fee and move right in.
Here’s how to take advantage of this offer:
    • Have a Premium or Premium Plus account
    • Order a region between December 1 and December 31, 2022 by filing a support ticket with your order request using the Land and Region -> Order Private Region ticket type
    • Region delivery will occur within 2 business days once all details have been verified. For quickest delivery:
    • You will be billed for the first month’s maintenance fee at the time of delivery
For more information about Private Regions, please review the Private Regions knowledge base article and Private Region Pricing.

It is at times claimed that the set-up fee is often the reason people do not obtain their own regions from the Lab (although it is more likely the reality of having to pay the monthly tier has a far greater impact on people’s decision on whether or not to keep their region once rented); so it will be interesting to see what short and longer term impact this may have on region counts within Second Life, as reported monthly by Tyche Shepherd through her Grid Survey.

Published by Inara Pey

Eclectic virtual world blogger with a focus on Second Life, VR, virtual environments and technology.

