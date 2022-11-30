2022 SUG meetings week #48 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

This week will see all simhosts on all channels restarted, but no deployments.

There should be a new RC release available in Week #49 (commencing Monday, December 5th, 2022. This should include a fix for BUG-229301 “Maximum Memory allowable by scripts not being reset until teleport or relog”.

Available Official Viewers

On Monday, November 28th:

The Performance Floater / Auto-FPS project viewer was promoted to RC status with the release of version 6.6.8.576737.

The Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer re-upped to version 6.6.8.576812.

The rest of the official viewer currently available official viewer remain as follows:

Release viewer: version 6.6.7.576223 – MFA and TOS hotfix viewer – November 1 – No change.

Release channel cohorts: VS 2022 RC viewer, version 6.6.8.576310, issued November 4 – utilises Visual Studio 2022 in the Windows build tool chain.

Project viewers: PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.576331, issued on November 3. This viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4. Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.575529, issued on October 12. Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21.



In Brief

Refer to the video below for more information on the following:

There has been a noticed uptick of objects failing to rez / render (see this forum thread). Whilst the issue has been around long enough to have been reported at least once (see: BUG-9439) and for workarounds such as ALT-zooming out a long distance from a region and the using ESC to “jump” back to it, it is thought it issues might be related to the Interest List (simply put, the exchange of data between simulator and viewer as to what is in the region, what you should be able to see, how / when it is updated, etc). LL have noted the uptick in issues, although no underpinning cause has been indicated, although there is an internal lean towards the Interest List theory.

I’m fairly certain that the current vanishing object issue is in the Interest List. I’m not sure what we changed that could have aggravated though. I’ve been seeing it pretty regularly for about a month now. – Rider Linden

The discussion of this issue takes up the majority of the meeting, and touches other issues related to object rendering, / rezzing / re-rendering, and also includes views on improving the robustness of the Interest List as a whole – including a capability function (for which LL has requested a Feature Request Jira).

There is some further discussion on combat in Second Life, and the need for improved projectile systems and generally improving the current capabilities. This follows on from the last meeting, and involves this forum discussion.

The final 10 minutes of the meeting touches on potential updates to the recently release Linkset Data (LSD)