Emergent Gallery revisited in Second Life

It’s been over two years since my last visit to Ilrya Chardin’s Emergent Gallery space. At that time, it occupied a landscaped 1/4 Full region, offering an exhibition space for Ilrya’s 2D and 3D work, together with a small number of invited artists. Now, two years on, the gallery remains within that same 1/4 Full region, but now comprises a series of art facilities built directly over water and linked one to the next by paved footpaths.

The largest of these, within the landing point directly before it together with teleport information boards to Ilrya’s other current exhibitions in Second Life, is the main gallery building. Inside, the entrance level comprises a collection of Ilyra’s 2D and 3D work. Above this, on the mid-level, a series of exhibition spaces host art from guest artists, with a further level – the Penthouse Level – above that with additional exhibition halls.

Now to be honest, I’ve no idea if the spaces within the gallery are offered to artists on a rental basis or are invited exhibitions that change over time. However, at the time of my visit, the mid-level comprised displays by Chuck Clip, CybeleMoon (Hana Hoobinoo), Mareea Farrasco (three artists for whom I have a lot of admiration), Riannah Avora, Kisma Reidling and Eylinea Seabird. The Penthouse, meanwhile, hosted exhibitions by Carelyna, Chelo Baron, LIV (RagingBellls), Sheba Blitz, and Toysoldier Thor.

Together, these 11 artists present an engaging mix of 2D and 3D art, while outside, five smaller halls offer exhibition space for a single artist each. Again, whether these are offered for rent or to host limited-period exhibitions by invited artists is something I’m not sure about; however, at the time of my visit, they housed exhibitions by Zia Sophia (Zia Branner), Suzen JueL (JueL Resistance), Ladmilla Medier (Ladmilla) and Eli Medier and two more artists who I admire greatly: Hermes Kondor and Sisi Biedermann.

The final and second largest hall within the gallery is given over to a permanent exhibition of 2D and 3D art offer by Ilyra and as a tribute to several of the SL artists she admires. However, this is not the end of the exhibits or exhibit spaces. An open-air space offers the potential to be used to be for either 2D or 3D art, or a mix of both. This latter point is ably demonstrated by the space hosting a display of 2D and 3D work by Adrian Harbinger.

With two further platforms hosting Ilyra’s 3D pieces and more individual 3D pieces also sitting over the water, Emergent offers a lot for art lovers to appreciate. As such, it remains an engaging centre for art in Second Life.

SLurl Details