Lab Gab with Grumpity and Patch Linden streams on October 21st

Posted on by Inara Pey
via Linden Lab

On Friday, October 21st, there will be a livestream edition of Lab Gab, featuring Linden Lab’s Vice President of Product,  Grumpity Linden and VP of Product Operations, Patch Linden.

Both will be discussing Second Life development thus far, and will be announcing some upcoming features that will soon be appearing on the platform. In addition, they’ll also be answering question from residents.

If you have a question you’d like to to to Grumpity or Patch (or both!) to answer, the Lab is currently accepting submissions via the the Lab Gab Google Form, so be sure to make sure you send your while the form is available! Note that not all questions submitted may be asked during the session.

I hope to have a summary of the session available some time after it has streamed; in the meantime, the salient details are summarised below.

Viewing Details

Published by Inara Pey

Eclectic virtual world blogger with a focus on Second Life, VR, virtual environments and technology.

Have any thoughts?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.