Lab Gab with Grumpity and Patch Linden streams on October 21st

On Friday, October 21st, there will be a livestream edition of Lab Gab, featuring Linden Lab’s Vice President of Product, Grumpity Linden and VP of Product Operations, Patch Linden.

Both will be discussing Second Life development thus far, and will be announcing some upcoming features that will soon be appearing on the platform. In addition, they’ll also be answering question from residents.

If you have a question you’d like to to to Grumpity or Patch (or both!) to answer, the Lab is currently accepting submissions via the the Lab Gab Google Form, so be sure to make sure you send your while the form is available! Note that not all questions submitted may be asked during the session.

I hope to have a summary of the session available some time after it has streamed; in the meantime, the salient details are summarised below.

Viewing Details

Time and Date: 10:00 SLT on Friday, October 21st, 2022.

Viewing: via the Second Life You Tube channel (link will be live just ahead of the livestream).

Official event announcement.