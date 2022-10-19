A European styled Perpetuity in Second Life

For those in the northern hemisphere who want to grab a last touch of the late summer before winter throws its chilly cloak over us, should consider hopping over to Perpetuity, the Full region held and designed by Camis and Tamara Sierota. For while the leaves there are turning golden brown for autumn, there is still a sense of summer warmth waiting to be found for a little while longer.

The last time I visited the region in April 2022, it offered the look and feel of Smalltown USA in the spring / early summer months, so a return to the region as the years starts to close out is perhaps appropriate. However, a greater reason for dropping in again is that the region, in keeping with the tradition Camis and Tamara have for presenting different settings for the appreciation of visitors, now appears to have its roots in southern Europe, with hints of Italy’s Tuscany and France’s Provence to be found nestling among its trees and overlooking its rugged shores.

A place for quiet moments and photography with areas to bring your partner or to come alone and relax surrounded by nature in all it’s beauty. Join the group to rez & support the sim. – Perpetuity’s About Land Description

The first hint of this European styling comes at the landing point, tucked into the north-west corner of the region. Here visitors find themselves on the lower terrace of a distinctly Greco-Roman ruin, the upper portion of which stands as the remnants of an open-air baths, the water still fresh and inviting and overlooked by the weathered statues of gods or perhaps former patrons of whatever estate may have once stood within the lands south and east.

Suggestions that this was once an extensive estate are quick to locate: a broad cobbled road runs due east to where a walled villa and its outhouses sit before and a little above a broad expanse of beach. Rows of vines stand to attention on either side of this road, hinting that grapes and wine might have long been a part of the history here; and while the villa and its outhouses – like the tall clock tower close by – are clearly of far more recent times than the baths, the exposed stonework on the villa’s walls does suggest it has perhaps just material from a much older structure which may once have stood here.

The clock tower stands between two further roads that both run due south. The first dips down the undulating land to reach another Tuscan-style villa, this one sitting on a broad paved terrace fronting the sea, a single outhouse converted into a cosy and inviting café. Where the road to this villa descends, the second road alongside the clock tower rises, hopping up a gentle slope to pass under trees and between bushes and hedges to reach a further junction, one arm of which point eastwards once more, and the second curves left and right to reach the arms of an imposing Provencial summer house.

Built from great squared-off blocks of stone, this imposing build appears to be a club or resort of some description; its three buildings sitting on three sides of a terraced pool. The largest of these buildings forms the main part of the facilities, offering a central pubic room with two small rooms bracketing it. All are open to the public, as are to the smaller buildings flanking the pool, and the pool itself.

Away to the east, the remaining arm of the road is carried over a stream by a little bridge, itself just a short walk from where it falls down the face of sheer cliffs into a bay tucked between two headlands. The smaller and lower of the latter forms a part of the resort grounds, and offers a look-out point separating the bay from the resort’s span of beach. Meanwhile, the taller of the two headlands is home to a farmhouse which appears to have been converted into more of a vacation property, the road to it running past the head of another waterfall that feeds the bay below.

As well as the cobbled roads, tracks also run through the landscape, offering further opportunities for exploration, whilst the furnished nature of all the buildings, together with the fact that they are all open to the public, provide many opportunities to sit and pass the time, particularly with a loved one / partner. For those who prefer, there are also numerous outdoor locates scattered across the region offering places to sit.

There are some rules to take note of when visiting Perpetuity – nothing onerous, just make sure you accept the offered note card on arrival -, and those requiring photo props can gain rezzing rights by joining the local Group. The note card also references bike and horse rezzers, but I have to say, I didn’t notice either in my wanderings and camming so I’m not sure it these were from a previous iteration of the region or I simply missed them; either way, it doesn’t change the fact Perpetuity remains an engaging visit.

With thanks to Shawn Shakespeare for the suggestion of a re-visit.

SLurl Details

Perpetuity (Envylicious, rated Adult)