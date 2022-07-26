2022 SUG meetings week #30 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

No deployment plan notes were available on the forums at this time of writing this update.

On Tuesday, 26th, and in an extended deployment period, simhosts on the SLS Main channel were updated to simulator version 573176, comprising infrastructure updates.

On Wednesday, July 27th, all RC channels will be restarted, with those simhosts currently not on it also being updated to simulator version 573176.

The hardware configuration changes being introduced are intended to improve the deploy strategy and automate some operational tasks going forward; there’s no changes that might impact runtime performance.

This means that the anticipated new scripting items (llSetEnvironment and llReplaceEnvironment and a new flag STATUS_DIE_AT_NO_ENTRY will now not be deployed until week #31.

llSetEnvironment and llReplaceEnvironment are for EEP, and work across a region, they cannot be applied to single environments set by altitude.

STATUS_DIE_AT_NO_ENTRY will behave like STATUS_DIE_AT_EDGE but for when an object enters a parcel, and will eliminate the “can’t move object to” popup if an object with copy perms has the flag set to TRUE when it attempts to enter a no-entry or full parcel. This should mean creators can make bullets, undulating worms and whatnot that do not result in spam) which will behave like STATUS_DIE_AT_EDGE but for when an object enters a parcel), won’t be deployed to any RCs until week #31.



Those wishing to test these functions can one so on the regions Jigglypuff, Flareon and Mauve on Aditi).

Available Official Viewers

No official viewer updates at the start of the week, leaving the current crop as:

Release viewer: version 6.6.1.572458 – formerly the Maintenance M(akgeolli) RC viewer, promoted June 29 – no change.

Release channel cohorts: Profiles RC viewer, version 6.6.2.573372, July 21. Izarra Maintenance RC, version 6.6.2.573282, July 20. Nomayo Maintenance RC (Maintenance N) viewer, version 6.6.2.573023, July 11. Maintenance Optimisations RC version 6.6.2.573065, July 7.

Project viewers: Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21. Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste project viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



In Brief

More general discussion on region crossings, larger region sizes, altering ground level to allow for deeper oceans (i.e. below sea level = negative values). This also touched on BUG-227303 “collisions makes a script stop running and revert its mono status”, which the Lab is apparently in the process of picking up.