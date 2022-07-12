2022 SUG meetings week #28 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Note: little discussed, as this was the summer solstice Party.

Server Deployments

For the latest updates and news, please refer to the simulator release thread in the forums.

There was no deployment for the SLS Main channel on Tuesday, July 11th, leaving all servers assigned to the channel on the crash fix deployment of Friday, July 8th (version 573149).

On Wednesday, July 13th, the Ferrari RC will be upgraded to simulator version 573176 (joining BlueSteel), intended to help future deploys work better. Simhosts on the remaining RC channels will be restarted without any deployment.

Available Official Viewers

The Nomayo Maintenance RC (Maintenance N) viewer updated to version 6.6.2.573023, on July 11th.

The rest of the current crop of official viewers remains as follows:

Release viewer: version 6.6.1.572458 – formerly the Maintenance M(akgeolli) RC viewer, promoted June 29 – no change.

Release channel cohorts: Maintenance Optimisations RC version 6.6.2.573065, July 7.

Project viewers: Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.



In Brief

The PNG-instead-of-jpg200 images issue and the “fallback” use of UDP messaging via the simulator for texture data fetching was covered in brief – both are outlined in more detail in my TPVD week #27 meeting summary.

The question was asked whether – should the need arise for an automated return of items within a region / parcel due to issues – there is an implied hierarchy in which items are returned (e.g. are “unlocked” items returned before “locked”? LL does not believe there is any differentiation between unlocked or locked objects when it comes to an automated return, but this will be confirmed at the next SUG meeting. There are other potential factors involved in the selection of items to be returned in these circumstances which may come into play that could complicate which items are returned. The purpose of the question was to ascertain a way of minimising damage in a region where a griefer manages to trigger the return of objects. The question sparked a broader conversation on returned objects (particularly as coalesced packages) across much of the rest of the meeting – please refer to the video.

BUG-231802 “Prevent vehicles from entering parcels their riders cannot access”, together with providing a means for a viewer to request all active ban lines within a region, is said to be “queued” for work to commence on them – although no coding has started as yet.

BUG-232324 “Add STATUS_DIE_AT_NO_ENTRY Object Status” is described as being in the next maintenance simulator update.

There is a discussion on map tile texture UUIDs and surfacing them so that tools similar to those used by the (3rd party) Grid Survey tools could make use of them.