2022 SUG meetings week #20 summary

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
Please refer to the server deployment thread for updates.
- On Tuesday, May 17th, the SLS Main and Event channel server were restarted by left on simulator version 05-05.571557.
- On Wednesday, May, 18th, the RC channels should be updated to simulator version 05-06.571613, which contains the server-side fixes for off-line Friend and Group invites going stale. In addition, server-side generation of Calling Cards when a friendship offer is accepted has been removed. This feature moved to the viewer several years ago and now accepting friendship offers creates, at most, two Calling Cards, one for each party.
Available Official Viewers
There have been no official viewer updates at the start of the week, leaving the current crop as:
- Release viewer: version version 6.5.5.571282, – formerly the MFA RC viewer, dated April 26, promoted Wednesday, May 4th – No change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Performance Improvements RC viewer version 6.6.0.571736, May 12.
- Makgeolli Maintenance RC viewer (Maintenance M) viewer, version 6.5.6.571575, May 12.
- Project viewers:
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
In Brief
- Bug 232091 – “Implement object_rez_failure Event” has been accepted as a feature request by the Lab and is liable to be implemented, providing testing doesn’t reveal any backward comparability issues – but no date for possible implementation.
- This request led to a degree of discussion on the nature of the event (and the possible need for a new function to support it).
- BUG-228939 – “on_rez action delayed for 2 to 3 seconds in many regions” and BUG-231929 – “llCanRez or something equivalent to check if an object can rez at the location it will try to in the future” are also touched upon in the discussion.
- The broad discussion on object rezzing and control took up the majority of the rest of the meeting – please refer to the video below for details.
- Bug 231582 “Newly rezzed objects are invisible after relog under certain circumstances” – should have a fix available in the week #21 RC maintenance release.