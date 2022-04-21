Fantasy Faire 2022: your (almost) complete guide

If you are just after links and Surls, click here to jump to them!

The largest fantasy-related event to take place in Second Life, Fantasy Faire 2022, opened its gates to Fairelanders at 12:00 SLT on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 and will remain open through until Sunday May 8th, 2022 inclusive, once again raising money for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) efforts to bring about a World Without Cancer.

For the past five years, the Faire has dedicated those fundraising efforts to the ACS’s global service and support programmes, including the recently launched project BEACON (Building Expertise, Advocacy, and Capacity for Oncology Navigation) – of which. more at the end of this article. In this, the ability of the Faire to support the work of ACS globally cannot be over-estimated; in 2021, for example, Fantasy Faire ranked 19th out of 5,000 RFL teams around the world for fund-raising, and since its inception, the event has raised L$133,250,000 – more than half a million US dollars! And this year will further add to that total.

As with previous years, 2022 will see a wide range of activities and events taking place at the Faire through until Sunday, May 1st including the LitFest, DJ and live performances, auctions, role-play opportunities, and more. After this, the regions will remain open for people to visit and enjoy sans on-going activities, allowing them to shop at their leisure and explore the regions in relative peace – although some activities such as the Fairelands Quest will also continue through the final week as well.

The notes below are intended to get Fairelandaders old and new up-to-speed with a one-page look at the event as it opens.

If You Are New to the Faire and Other Notes

If you are new to Fantasy Faire, the 20 regions it encompasses can be overwhelming – just take your time with your visits, and spread them over the full time the Fairelands are open. Shopping and sightseeing can be much easier once all the initial rush is over!

For newcomers, a good place to start is Fairelands Junction. From here you can reach all of the regions via the teleport portals, so it makes a good hub for exploring. You can also grab a Fantasy Faire teleport HUD from here (or at the region landing points).

If you use SLurls, then the ones in this page are to the official landing point for each region, so you’ll always have information available to you on arrival!

For the best visual experience: Make sure you have Advanced Light Model (ALM) enabled in your viewer (Preferences → Graphics) – this shouldn’t hit performance too heavily on most reasonable systems (you do not have to enable Shadows). Make sure your viewer is set to Use Shared Environment (World → Environment) as the regions all have their own environment settings, and several have dedicated day / night cycles.

Regions can be busy! So if you teleport into one, be sure to move a little way from the landing point as soon as you can to avoid becoming part of an avatar tower!

Shopping

Fantasy Faire is very much about shopping. Merchants from across SL can be found in the shopping regions, all of whom offer some of their items through official RFL of SL vendors, so that proceeds of sales go to RFL / ACS.

The best way to find out about participating merchants and shopping is via the Fantasy Faire Shopping Catalogue.

The Fantasy Faire website also offers updates and news on merchants and region sponsors, so be sure to keep an eye on that!

Events and Activities Highlights

Parties and Performances

The deck of the Fairechylde will once again be hosting DJ and live performance parties throughout the full span of the Faire as it lays docked at Effervescent Clefs. There will also be live performance, dance events at Sunken Honey (where fantasy themed art can also be appreciated), and more to keep Fairelanders entertained. Much of the entertainment information and schedules can be found via these links:

The Fairelands Masked Ball

Fancy a more formal soiree where tuxedoes and gowns are encouraged and an air of mystery is added with eyes behind masks? Then head for the Fantasy Faire Masked Ball, with two dates to suit time zones:

Sunday, April 24th – Noon through 14:00 SLT.

Saturday, April 30th – 18:00 through 20:00 SLT.

Check the Fantasy Faire website for URLs.

LitFest 2022

The LitFest will this year be based at Mythspire Ridge, and will again offer a range of activities including tours of the Faireland regions and opportunities to write about them, poetry readings, open microphone readings, a celebration of the Arthurian Tradition with the LitFest theme day (Wednesday, May 4th), and more.

Details of LitFest activities can be found via these links:

The full LitFest Calendar – provides a run-down of activities.

Region tours schedule – region tours are held on most days of the Faire at 13:00 and / or 17:00 SLT, offering the chance to explore the Fairelands and seeking the stories they have to tell as well as their special secret places and details.

The Fantasy Faire Film Festival and Film Competition – running from April 22nd through May 1st, featuring machinima, talks with noted videographers and the chance to enter the Fantasy Faire film competition.

Role-Play and Table-Top Gaming



The Children of Stories will once again be offering a rolling role-play event during the Faire. This year the focus is on the Union of the Sniffer Moles. Based within The Hunros Mine, as they play out and explore a special storyline tied to the Fairelands.

In addition:

Meet’n’Greet with the NeoVictoria Project. These are out-of-character events where players from the NeoVictoria community and learn about role-play in Second Life.

Role-play classes for those new to role-play in Second Life.

Table-top games also make a further return to the Fairelands.

Fantasy Faire Quest: The Dreaming Cat

This year’s chapter of the Fantasy Faire adventure quest series is The Dreaming Cat. Once again the Bard Queen will call upon adventurers bold of heart to purchaser a Quest HUD (also proceeds to RFL / ACS) and follow the clues in a quest of two parts. The first opens on Monday, April 25th, and will take adventurers across the Faireland regions in search of answers. In part 2, opening on Thursday, April 28th, adventurers will be able to enter the Quest region and resolve the mystery – and receive their bounty from the Bard Queen!

You don’t have to join the Quest right from the start; prizes are for everyone who completes the adventure, and the Quest will be open right through until May 8th.

Find out more via the Fantasy Faire Quest page.

And There’s More

Don’t forget, all the staples of Fantasy Faire will again be available, including the live auction, the silent auction and, jail and bail – see the Fantasy Faire website for details on these.

So, why not dress for the occasion (or buy a Quest Deluxe HUD and dress in the outfit supplied with it!) and head on over to the Fairelands to discover what adventures and parties await?!

About Project Beacon

A partnership with nine health institutions and organisations in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, BEACON builds on the success of similar ACS programmes in the US and elsewhere. The project answers the call from healthcare professionals and cancer patients in those areas for life-saving information that can dramatically increase survival rates.

Fantasy Faire is one of the cornerstones of our vital work. It’s an inspiring example of a global community working together to address a global challenge. – Kristie McComb, ACS Managing Director of Global Capacity Development and Patient Support

Links and Region SLurls