2022 SUG meetings week #3 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting.

Server Deployments

Tuesday, January 18th saw the SLS Main channel updated to server release 567269, comprising a tools update previously deployed to the RC channels.

There is no planned deployment for the RC channels set for Wednesday, January 19th, and they will remain on server release

567269.

In terms of the improvements wrought by the simulator updates, LL states that they have seen a considerable performance increase especially with respect to the number of scripts executed per frame, while Monty Linden added:

I’ve written up some release notes. Relevant points: More script code executing may engage more throttles and drive external http services harder than previously.

SSL library updates move http-in/out away from sslv3, tls1.0, tls1.1.

This release does move the sims story forward a bit. We have seen http-out targets (llHTTPRequest) that only talk sslv3/tls1.0, for example.

Login is unchanged. Web properties have their own story. In theory, some day, we’ll line up all our ingress and egress points and actually be able to tell you what’s going on there.

Available Viewers

Release viewer: version version 6.5.2.567427 – Mac Voice hotfix viewer, January 13 – NEW.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). The Jenever Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.5.2.566860, issued on December 17. The Koaliang Maintenance 2 RC viewer, version 6.5.2.566879, issued on December 17. The Tracy Integration RC viewer version 6.4.23.563771 (dated Friday, November 5) issued Tuesday, November 9.

Project viewers: Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10. Performance Improvements project viewer version 6.5.2.566967, dated December 17. Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



In Brief

Some are seeing an uptick in disconnects during teleports, prompting an extended discussion (full context in in the video, interwoven with a discussion on pivot points arising from the previous CCUG meeting). In short: Frustration has been voiced that Jiras have been raised in the past on specific TP issues and “nothing was fixed”. Regardless, LL are still requesting reports with information – who, from, to, exact time – of teleports that fail in a specific way, filed in a timely manner so that the relevant server files can be reviewed for possible clues / causes. It is the specific nature of the failures that is of particular interest to LL, with more than one user reporting them, as Monty Linden noted, also replying to the critique that because “Lindens are in California” (only partially true) “with tiny ping times”:



I want a handful of user events that match their idea of a *specific* type of TP failure and the data so that I can go trawling for insight. As for ping times, this absolutely does colour how lindens understanding networking issues. But I’m in Boston so have poor ping times as well. All TP/region crossing failures are not the same. I want to filter down on a single type – not the rainbow of failures I already know are present.

Logs attached to Jiras for these cases do not necessarily need be be captured using the official viewer.

The issue of Friends lists failing to load (see BUG-231680) .should be improved / resolved following a (non-simulator) deploy due on Tuesday, January 18th.

There has been a noticeable uptick of avatars taking longer to rez / remaining as clouds over the last couple of weeks or so. Some have mistakenly seen this as a simulator issue – although assets come via the CDN. Jiras have been raised on this, and the Lab is looking into matters.