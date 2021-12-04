RFL Christmas Expo 2021 in Second Life

The annual RFL Christmas Expo opened its gates on Friday, December 3rd, 2021, and will run through until December 14th in support of The American Cancer Society and RFL of SL.

Located on fifteen regions, this year’s expo once again offers a wide range of shopping opportunities, entertainment and more, all presented around the theme The 12 Days of Christmas. As with recent years, all funds raised during the event will go towards supporting The American Cancer Society’s Childhood Cancer initiatives, where they will be used in support, research and palliative efforts to help children with cancer.,

Merchants from all fields are participating in this year’s event, which includes daily entertainment at the Holly Jolly Café featuring a mix of live performances and DJs. The schedule of entertainment provides a day-by-day breakdown of all music events at the Exp, with the Holly Jolly Café the centre for almost non-stop entertainment. In addition, visitors can buy a ticket for the Holiday Shopping raffles, visit the Christmas Tree Lot and the Merchant village or stop for a Picture With Santa.

Activities and Special Events

This year’s Expo includes a number of activities and special events:

Shopping: over 150 merchants offering a variety of shopping options. Check the on-line shopping directory for direct SLurls to stores.

And don’t forget, that as a part of the shopping experience is the Christmas Stockings hunt. Hanging in participating Expo merchants shops is one or more Christmas stocking that has something very special from the merchant.

The Winter Breedables Fair: three regions of animals and breedables, culminating in the giant Winter Breedable Auction. See the Winter Breedables Fair page for details.

Holiday Raffles: this year sees the Expo offer two raffles:

The Shopping Spree Raffle, with the draw to be held on December 14th at the Holly Jolly Café. With tickets at L$100 or 3 for L$200, available via the kiosks to be found throughout the Expo. Two lucky winner stand to gain over 200 gift cards from stores across Second Life.

The Daily Holiday Shopping Raffle can be found at the Holly Jolly Café, with prizes valued at between L$250 and L$1,000. Tickets are L$50 each or three for L$100, with daily draws at 19:00 SLT at the Holly Jolly Café.

Lights of Hope: once again Second Life’s premier builders are joining the SL Christmas Expo to present the Annual Lights of Hope Home Decoration Contest. Each of the builders has decorated the outside of one of their stunning houses in holiday style and brought it to the Expo. Stroll the Holiday Road neighbourhood at the Expo and vote for your favourites by donation to the American Cancer Society kiosk in front of each home! 100% of all donations go directly to the American Cancer Society.

Also be sure to pop over to the Real Estate Office in the neighbourhood where some of the builders have graciously placed out their entry home for sale in an American Cancer Society Christmas Expo vendor.

The Annual Holidays of Hope Ball: will take place from 13:00 on Sunday, December 12th. Sponsored by T1Radio, this formal ball is open to all Second Life residents, and will feature live entertainment.

New Linden Homes preview: catch the new Linden Homes theme in a special preview to be unveiled at the Expo on Monday, December 6th.

Also awaiting visitors, are opportunities to collect your own limited edition Patch on a Shelf elf via the special kiosks within the Expo regions, and have your picture taken with “Santa” Patch and the “Elf” Moles on December 10th between noon and 15:00 SLT, sleigh rides and more.

Thus, there is a huge amount to see and do at the Expo, so be sure to check out the official website for more information.

SLurls and Links

All regions rated Moderate.