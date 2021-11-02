2021 SUG meeting week #44 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. The meeting was recorded by Pantera Północy, and the video is embedded at the end of this summary. Note this summary focuses on the key points of the meeting, where there is something to report; the video video should be referred to should full details of the meeting wish to be reviewed.

Server Deployments

Tuesday, November 2nd saw simhost on the SLS Main channel updated to the simulator release deployed to the RC channel in week #43. This includes a revised implementation of PRIM_PROJECTION. For the time being, it will be write only, meaning it can used in llSetPrimitiveParams but not in llGetPP. The associated wiki documentation has yet to be updated. This update will also include BUG-231158 Allow llGetNotecardLine to return more than 255 bytes (to a maximum of 1023 characters).

Wednesday, November 3rd should see regions on the RC channel restart, but no deployment made, and version numbers should not change.

SL Viewer

This list reflects those viewers available via the first four links in the LL Viewer Resources section, below.

Release viewer: version version 6.4.23.564172, formerly the Apple Notarisation Fix RC viewer, issued September 24 and promoted October 15.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself): 360 Snapshot RC viewer, version 6.5.0.564863, issued October 21. Maintenance RC viewer updated to version 6.5.0.564805, on October 20. Simplified Cache RC viewer, version 6.4.23.562623, dated September 17.

Project viewers: Performance Improvements project viewer, version 6.4.23.564530, dated October 12. Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.4.23.562614, issued September 1. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



Apple Notarisation Viewer Issue

With the release of the Apple Notarisation Viewer there were updates to many of the viewer’s third party libraries, and some of these updates have be found to cause issues related to playback of certain media types in-world (notably MP3s and MP4s). A fix is in progress, and once ready, LL intend to fast track it through QA ahead of other viewer updates and make an RC viewer with the fix available ASAP.

TLS Changes

As per the announcement by April Linden on October 8th, Linden Lab turned off support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.0 and TLS 1.1 security protocols on all log-in services (in line with the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) having officially deprecated both protocols in March 2021). However, it resulted for older services running Windows 7 (lacking TLS 1.2 support unless running with Service Pack 1 – see BUG-231303 “Scripted agents can no longer log in”, and also this blog post from Cinder Roxley.

In Brief

The Map tile server is currently “note working”, so the Map may display issues in updating. Steps are being taken to identify tiles that are not updating and rectifying the problem – it is hoped the fix should be in place by November 3rd.

Tool update work / server OS update remains the primary focus within the simulator engineering team.

There was general discussion on possible work the team might try around temp attachments and alternatives to HUDs, but nothing that is close to being discussed in depth.