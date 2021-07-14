Nekonuko’s Endless Journey through Second Life

I’ve forgotten how long I’ve been wandering. In-world is infinitely large, disappearing and reappearing, and the roads are endless. My work is simple. I face with contemporary art in real life, but my work in SL is much simpler. I’ve always wanted to do that kind of work; all I have to do is walk around and click the shutter on “something”, a “moment” that resonates with me. Yes, it’s that easy and everyone does it. I edit these photos, not to create another story, but to extract “something” from that “moment”. If you can relate to the “something” of my “moment”, then my wandering will not be lonely, and I hope you will enjoy that wandering with me.

With these words, Nekonuko Nakamori introduces her exhibition at Onceagain Gallery, curated by Onceagain (manoji Yachvili). As is suggested by Nekonuko’s words, this is another selection of her travels through the the endless world of Second Life in a collection that comes to just shy of two dozen images presented across the two floors of the gallery.

I was first introduced to Nekonuko’s art around four years ago through a couple of exhibitions in 2017. I’m not sure if it is because she exhibits sparsely, or just that I’ve managed to somehow miss any exhibitions of her work between then and now, but I confess I was surprised that is has been so long since I’ve had the opportunity to write about her art, as it really is quite captivating.

Eschewing the more usual rectangular format of images that tends to dominate the SL photographic community, Nekonuko utilises a 1:1 ratio for her art. This alone sets her work aside from that of other landscape artists; but what makes it completely special is the manner in which she selects the focus of each piece, seeking out, as she says, a view that sets each image as a moment in time, made completely personal through the presence of her avatar.

A specialist in conceptual art in the physical world, Nekonuko’s skills as an artist are very much in evidence through these pieces. Her selection of angle, composition – off-centre views of skylines, fire escapes, tunnels and bridges, the gently brushed touch of post-processing that offers skies of dappled colour, hazy horizons and soft lines – may not per se tell a complete story, like all great works of art, they combine to capture attention and offer a hint of a tale, making the moment that that caught into something deeper.

Also folded within her images are hints of more classical art forms, notably impressionism and realism – the latter particularly evident in her broader landscape pieces. This does much to further capture the eye and imagination, again drawing the observer into each piece.

An altogether engaging exhibition from an artist who reminds us of both the ever-changing vastness of Second Life (a vastness that far exceeds either the physical size of the grid or the constraints imposed by the world map) and the broad uniqueness of this digital realm we regard as home.

SLurl Details

Onceagain Gallery (Peaceful Mountains, rated Adult)