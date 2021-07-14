2021 SUG meeting week #28 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. The meeting was recorded by Pantera Północy, and the video is embedded at the end of this summary.

Server Deployments

There are no planned deployments for the week.

SL Viewer

There have been no official viewer updates to mark the start of the week, leaving the official pipelines as:

Release viewer: Project UI RC viewer, version 6.4.20.560520, dated June 14, promoted June 23 – No change.

Release channel cohorts: Fernet Maintenance RC, version 6.4.20.560398, dated June 22.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16, 2019.



Week #29 (commencing Monday, July 19th should see a new RC deployment that includes the following:

Opening custom chat ranges to estate managers through the simulator debug console (apparently requires a viewer update as well).

Ability for estate owners / managers to set a default EEP environment across an entire estate.

In Brief

A general discussion on EEP and possible fixes improvements, including: A brightness slider for the Sun. Possibly adjusting the relative sizes of the Sun and Moon to reflect their actual size ratio (see as possibly a content breaker). Adjustments to cloud density, cloud detail (making it relative to the world) and bumping the maximum value on the cloud scale slider up to 5. One (or more) feature requests have been suggested for these ideas, as well as raising them for discussion at the Content Creation meetings.

There was further discussion around the potential to use the Nimble capabilities originally found in Windlight to provide rain, snow etc., with the ability to avoid entering closed structures. Weather systems have been a discussion topic within the Lab, with no commitment on implementing anything. Generating the data server-side is seen as possible, but to use Simon Linden’s words, “the real magic is rendering it on the viewer”. The main issues may come down to the robustness of viewer-side physics and the effort required to get the viewer so it can render weather and the potential impact on performance (although pseudo-weather systems using ray casting, mesh faces, etc., are already either indirectly (waiting on the simulator calcs) or directly (rendering) impactful on viewer performance.

There was also a discussion on dealing with AFK avatars at Linden Info / safe hubs, and the complaints that new users tend to make when arriving in one that no-one will speak to them: One suggestion is to have an experience that sits inactive avatars after a period of time – that is, moves them away from the landing point and sits them on a seat, freeing space at the landing point. A counter suggestion was to simply use a landing point mover, given the avatars that are seated are still effectively in the same space (although could in theory be moved to a separate “room”). A further problem with the experience idea is that it assumes all those arriving will opt to join it at least once.

