SL18B Meet the Lindens reminder and update: now with added Oberwolf Linden

Posted on by Inara Pey
Linden Lab board member and management Executive Chair, Brad Oberwager (Oberwolf Linden) will be joining the Lab Gab Leadership Team special for SL18B

The SL18B Meet the Lindens events kick-off on Monday, June 21st with an initial Lab Gab Special that was initially billed as being the Leadership Team of Grumpity, Brett and Patch Linden.

In initially covering the series – which will run through each day of the week until Friday, June 25th, I lamented that we didn’t appear to be hearing from either board member and Executive Chair Brad Oberwager (Oberwolf Linden) or from the Chief of Staff (and herself a skilled CEO) Cammy Bergren.

Well, it’s time for me to eat my hat, as early on Monday Junes 21st, Linden Lab updated their original announcement on the Meet the Lindens schedule to indicate the Monday session – streaming 14:00 SLT –  will include Oberwolf Linden.

This means the updated line-up of Meet the Lindens events is as follows:

Day (Times SLT) Lindens
Monday 21st June
(14:00-16:00)		 Lab Gab SL18B Special with the Leadership Team (Grumpity, Brett, and Patch Linden) together with Executive Chair Brad Oberwager (Oberwolf Linden).

Live Steam Link
Tuesday 22nd June
(13:00-14:00)		 Patch Linden, Vice President of Second Life Product Operations.

Live Stream link
Wednesday 23rd, June
(14:00-16:00)		 Grumpity Linden, Vice President of Second Life Product, who will be discussing several Second Life initiatives including recent efforts focusing on growth, a stronger, more balanced economy, movement towards better community cohesion.

Live Stream Link
Thursday 24th June
(13:00-15:00)		 Brett Linden, Vice President of Marketing, who will be talking about recent user acquisition and retention efforts for Second Life including advertising, public relations, content strategy, and social media.

Live Stream Link
Friday 25th June
(13:00-15:00)		 Meet the Moles. The Moles are builders, scripters, and content creators employed by Linden Lab to work in the Linden Department of Public Works.

Live Stream Link

In addition, these sessions can be caught in-world at the SL18B auditorium, and I will have summaries of these sessions available on these pages as soon as I can after each event.

