Kultivate 6th annual Spring Art Show in Second Life

Currently underway until Sunday, June 13th, 2021 is the Kultivate’s Magazine 6th annual Spring Art Show in Second Life, featuring the work of some 32 artists, supported by daily music events.

Kultivate Magazine is a publication about the cultural aspects of Second Life, its goal is to support art, culture, photography, music, and fashion. The brand includes the magazine, The Windlight Art Gallery, The Edge Gallery, The Kultivate Loft Gallery, Signature Gallery, AIR Gallery, the Select Gallery and the satellite Dene Gallery located in Rosehaven. In addition, Kultivate Magazine is the media partner and primary sponsor of Team Diabetes of Second Life, an official and authorised fund-raising team for The American Diabetes Association.

The participating artists for the 2021 Spring Art Show comprise: 4pril Resident, Amanda, Angel Heartsong, Anouk Lefavre, Cutewillow Carlberg, Dandilyon Jinx, Dawnbeam Dreamscape, Deynira Yalin, Elise Sirnah, Eucalyptus Carroll, Eve Petlyakov, Jamee Sandalwood, Johannes Huntsman, Kacey Macbeth, Kapaan Resident, Klint Kord, Lena Kopiak, Matt Thomson, Myra Wildmist, Ohara Takamori, Phoenix, Roxcee REesident, Sabine Mortenwold, Sandor, Sevant Anatra, Sheba Blitz, Slatan Dryke, Tempest Rosca, Vanessa Jane, Veruca Tammas, Viktor Savior, and Vita Theas.

The setting for this year’s event is a formal garden rich in the colours of spring, the artists all occupying individual greenhouses around the edges of the gardens, a broad footpath offering the way around.

Entertainment for the rest of the show- my apologies to John and Tempest for only getting to it as it reaches its mid-point – is as follows (all times SLT):

Thursday, June 10th Daily Giveaways: 10 gift cards. 13:00: live musician Ziggy Sixpence. 14:00: live vocalist Jackie Lefko

Friday, June 11th: Daily Giveaways: 10 gift cards. 18:00: live musician Dee Timeless. 19:00: live musician Thunderfoot.

Saturday, June 12th: Daily Giveaways: five skyboxes by Inverse. 17:00: live vocalist Aislen Sings. 18:00: live musician J Lively.

Sunday, June 13th: Daily Giveaways: two 3D Environment 360 view skyboxes by Inverse. 13:00: awards ceremony. 14:00: live vocalist Sarita. 15:00: live vocalist Samm Quenda. 23:30: Art Show ends.



So be sure to hop along and enjoy the entertainment and appreciate the art!

SLurl Details

Kultivate 6th Annual Spring Art Show (Water Haven, rated Moderate)