2021 SUG meeting week #23 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. note that the notes report to core points of discussion; note there there were others that came without specific feedback from LL as actionable items, so please refer to the video at the end of this report for the full meeting and all points covered.

Server Deployments

At the time of writing, there had (again) been no server deployment thread available for review. However:

Tuesday, June 8th saw servers on the SLS Main channel updated with simulator release 560108, previously deployed to the RC channels. It includes a new LSL function: llGetInventoryAcquireTime(), which returns the “Acquired” timestamp that inventory name was added to the object’s inventory.

There is no planned deployment to any of the RC channels planned for Wednesday, June 9th.

SL Viewer

The Love Me Render 5 (LMR 5) viewer, version 6.4.19.560171 and dated May 27th, was promoted to de facto release status.

The Project UI RC viewer updated to version 6.4.20.560422 on June 8th, bringing it to parity with the new de facto release viewer.

The rest of the official viewer pipelines remain as follows:

Release channel cohorts: Maintenance 2 RC viewer – Fernet, version 6.4.19.559726, dated May 19.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16, 2019.



In Brief

The core of the meeting focused on scripts: the need for large scripts, improved script management (including reducing the current cap on avatar scripts – particularly if large scripts are allowed), and generally improving script resources. There is currently no commitment from LL on any of the items raised in the text chat. Please refer to the meeting video for more.

Rider Linden indicated that his focus remains on updating the monitoring tools used by the lab to leverage those offered by AWS.

Video

The following video of the meeting is courtesy of Pantera Północy.