2021 SUG meeting week #22 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. note that the notes report to core points of discussion; note there there were others that came without specific feedback from LL as actionable items, so please refer to the video at the end of this report for the full meeting and all points covered.

Server Deployments

At the time of writing, there had (again) been no server deployment thread available for review. However:

Tuesday, June 1st saw servers on the SLS Main channel updated with simulator release 560002, containing updates to the logging infrastructure.

Wednesday, June 2nd should see the RC channels updated with simulator maintenance release 560108 that includes a new LSL function: llGetInventoryAcquireTime(), which returns the “Acquired” timestamp that inventory name was added to the object’s inventory.

SL Viewer

There have been no viewer updates to mark the start of the week. So the pipelines remain as:

Release viewer: Eau de Vie Maintenance viewer, version 6.4.18.558266, dated April 23rd, promoted April 29th.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself): Love Me Render (LMR) 5 viewer, version 6.4.19.560171, dated May 27th. Maintenance 2 RC viewer – Fernet, version 6.4.19.559726, dated May 19th. Project UI viewer updated to version 6.4.19.559612, May 14th.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26th. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9th, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22nd, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16th, 2019.



Video

The following video of the meeting is courtesy of Pantera Północy.