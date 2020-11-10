2020 SUG meeting week #46: uplift

The following notes were taken from the November 12th Simulator User Group meeting.

Server Updates and Cloud Uplift

Please reference to the server deployment thread for the latest updates.

On Tuesday, November 10th, the uplifted AWS RC channels were updated with simulator release 551942. This version includes some cloud configuration changes that these may improve some of the performance metrics, but otherwise should not be anything user visible.

On Wednesday, November 11th, around 50% of the SLS channel will be transitioned to AWS services, also running simulator version 551942.

SL Viewer

The Start of the week has seen o change to the current crop of official viewers, leaving the as follows:

Current release viewer version 6.4.10.549686, formerly the Mesh Uploader RC promoted on October 14 – No Change.

Release channel cohorts: Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer updated to version 6.4.11.551711,on November 6.

Project viewers: Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.11.551213, November 2. Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.10.549685, November 2. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.



Teleport Issues

The teleport issues – particularly AWS-to-AWS regions – are still proving problematic for some.

There are reports from some AWS-hosted regions of issues with TPs manifesting with other issues – rezzing problems, errors trying to add items to object contents. All seem to be rectified by a region restart (hardly the best solution), before things start going awry once more.

The Lab have added more logging to the simulator so they can further analyse the problem(s).