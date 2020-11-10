An Angel’s Nest in Second Life

Shawn Shakespeare passed me the landmark to Angel’s Nest, a Full region held by Denise Wirtanen and designed by Busta (Badboy Hi) with additional elements by Denise herself. As I’ve mentioned in these pages in the past, hearing or seeing Busta’s name associated with an region is bound to get me bouncing to take a look, as he has a particular eye for designing environments that I really appreciate – and Angel’s Nest is no exception.

A semi-tropical island marked by a central high peak (the summit reachable via teleport disc), this is a design the brings together multiple themes in a manner that is genuinely breathtaking, and considerable care ha been taken to ensure that visitors can be gently lead around the island via a series of paths that allow everything to be revealed naturally – so much so that I’d tend to recommend not camming around too far in advance so as not to ruin any revelations and allow the paths to lead you onwards.

The landing point is located part-way up the central mountain, sitting on a broad shelf of rock that is home to a Tuscan style villa and courtyard. The house is furnished, offering a first point of exploration. From here, a number of paths marked by logs set in the loamy soil offer several routes of discovery. Two wind down to the coastal regions while a third curls upwards to twist around the flat-topped tower of the mountain, and a fourth points the way to a lookout point built out over a pool of fresh water fed by multiple falls – which are very much a theme for the island, as more are waiting to be found.

I don’t want to give a blow-by-blow account of the region’s sights – as noted above, they deserve to be discovered naturally; but I do want to highlight a number of things and offer some impressions.

The first of the latter is the manner in which the island – deliberately or otherwise – evokes thoughts of settings from television and film. Taken as a whole, the island has – for those that many have seen it when originally aired or in re-runs – something of a Fantasy Island feeling. Not that there is any grand villa or guest houses (although the lighthouse just off the main island might be seen as a place where Tattoo might cry, “The ‘plane, Boss! The ‘plane!”), but rather that the settings to be found around the island might be taken as individual fantasy areas for visitors.

Similarly, and a little unexpectedly, the tall mountain with its sliced top carries (for those of us who enjoy science fiction) an echo of Devil’s Tower, Wyoming. Again, not that any flaying saucers or motherships are liable to rise from behind it – but it does give the island an additional sense of place and mystery, whilst its flat top offers a place for meditation – just use the teleport disc in the courtyard of the villa to hop up and have a look around.

In terms of highlights, there are many to choose from, however there two that particularly caught my attention. The first of these again lies off of the main island to the north-east. Rugged and low-lying island in which Busta has placed a – for me – quite eye-catching modification of AustinLiam’s Captain Retreat house (which as I’ve commented on in these pages is a favourite of mine), so much so that I might well borrow elements of the idea from him!

The second is the café-bar located on the south side of the island, overlooking the southern beach. Utilising the Trompe Loeil Yara Treehouse. With the two halves of the structure located on two shoulders of rock and linked by their rope bridge, the café presents an eye-catching location, reached by several routes, one of which rises from the beach to pass under the rope bridge.

Another aspect of the region are the many little place people can gather and sit, all of which should be sought out carefully. But it’s not only the various settings that catch the eye here, but all the smaller details within them and across the island as whole that add a sense of presence to the island.

Some of these – such as the old British red telephone box just outside of the villa – is one of the more easy of these to spot, nestled alongside an old piano that has become a garden feature with colourful blooms (and which has been claimed by some of the local cats!). Others might actually be easily missed – such as the great Buddha sitting on a shoulder of the mountain, and a sculpture of a spear-carrying Angel on an opposite shoulder.

Returning to the teleport discs for a moment, as well as presenting a quick means of jumping directly to various points on the islands, they also provide the means to access a large skybox overhead. Designed by Denise, this offers a Zen garden under a star-filled sky and, across the water from it, a retreat within a Japanese style house that has a slight BDSM twist.

Rounded by a balanced soundscape and given life through the inclusion of birds, cats and assorted animals, Angel’s Nest is an engaging visit – although some may find they may need to disable shadows / make adjustments to their their viewer to enjoy smooth motion within the region. I’d also note that there is a second region to the south, reached via a footbridge;; however, as this appears to be a private home, we didn’t venture to it, and would advise caution to those considering doing so.

