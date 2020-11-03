2020 SUG meeting week #45: further uplift update

The following notes were taken from the November 3rd Simulator User Group meeting.

Server Updates and Cloud Uplift

Please reference to the server deployment thread for the latest updates.

There are no planned deployments to the simulators running on the Lab’s core SLS channel.

RC deployments are planned as follows: On Wednesday, 4th November all simulators on the LeTigre and BlueSteel RC channels should become AWS hosted. On Thursday, 5th November all simulators on the Magnum RC channel should also become AWS hosted. However, at the time of the meeting, it was not clear if all of the RC channels would be running the same version of simulator software.



The current work on migration is such that as per Private Regions Available in Limited Quantity (via Linden Lab), private regions are once more being made available.



SL Viewer

The Start of the week saw the following viewer updates on Monday, November 2nd:

The Jellydoll project viewer updated to version 6.4.11.551213.

Custom Key Mappings project viewer updated to version 6.4.10.549685.

The rest of the official viewers in the pipelines remain as follows:

Current release viewer version 6.4.10.549686, formerly the Mesh Uploader RC promoted on October 14 – No Change.

Release channel cohorts: Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.4.11.551139, issued October 27.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.



In Brief

Group Chat: LL deployed updates to the group chat service in an attempt to relieve at least some of the issues that groups have been experiencing over the last several weeks. Testing has suggested the group chat sessions should be faster and more reliable than has been experienced within some groups (notably those with large memberships). However, the issue remains open pending further observation / feedback.

TP failures continue, and are being noted by the Lab, although not at the rates at which users appear to be experiencing them. However, the nature of the beast means that at present, correlation of all the logs involved in a teleport has to be done manually, and this is impacting the Lab’s ability to arrive at a potential root cause (or causes). Once the majority of cloud migration work has been completed, and if the matters hasn’t been resolved, Simon Linden may set-up another round of TP testing by users as we’ve seen in past issues of teleport issues.

