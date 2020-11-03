Lab resumes offering private regions in Second Life

In May, as the Lab started gearing-up to move Second Life regions to being hosted on AWS cloud services, an announcement was made that private regions would be subject to limited availability (see Limited Availability of New Second Life Region), prior to further sales of private regions being effectively frozen.

However, the work in migrating regions from the Lab’s co-lo facility to AWS services progressing well (up to approximately 30% of all main grid regions should be migrated by the end of week #46), so much so that on Tuesday, November 3rd, the Lab announced that private regions are to be made available once more, initially on a limited quantity (per order) basis.

The blog post making the announcement reads in part:

As Oz recently discussed in a post, we are hard at work on uplifting Second Life to the cloud. It’s an incredibly exciting time, and we’re already seeing some significant improvements to Second Life as a service from this process. Additionally, many regions on the grid are now running on AWS simulators, with more being added every day! In light of more regions being moved to the cloud, we are pleased to announce that we are ready to begin offering new private region purchases in limited quantities . As we continue to uplift more of the grid, more regions will become available over time, eventually leading to the Land Store being reopened. If you wish to purchase a private region, please submit a support ticket through our Support Portal. The ticket can be submitted under the Land & Region > Order Private Region category. Please include the region name, which must conform to region naming guidelines. Following your ticket submission, we will either process the region purchase, or add your request to a wait list, which will be handled in the order the submission is received. In the event that your request is put on the waiting list, we will not charge your account until the point when the region is delivered.

– Linden lab blog post

Current pricing and requirements for obtaining private regions can be found here, with further information on private regions is available via available here.