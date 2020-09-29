2020 Simulator User Group week #40 summary

The following notes were taken from the September 29th Simulator User Group meeting – although there is not a lot in practical terms to report, the meeting largely given over to another music event.

Simulator Deployments

Please refer to the server deployment thread for news and updates. However, there are currently no planned deployments for week #40.

SL Viewer

The Love Me Render #4 RC viewer, version 6.4.9.549455, containing only fixes for EEP issues was issues on September 24th, and promoted to release status on Monday, September 28th.

In addition, the previous iteration of the Lover Me Render viewer, version 6.4.8.547427, was withdrawn. This leaves the remaining official viewer pipelines as:

Release channel cohorts: Mesh uploader RC viewer, version 6.4.8.548061, September 8.

Project viewers: Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.8.547487, issued August 26. Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.



Region Performance

There have been a number of reports of region performance issues that appear to be coupled to simulator version 548903. These reportedly manifest as rubber banding when users walk around, viewer-based profiles being very slow to load, estate bans taking about 30 to 45 seconds to take effect, and experiences not functioning correctly – such as repeatedly asking people who have already joined it to do so. Some have also reported HTTP communications issues. Restarting region apparently resolves these issues initially, but simulator performance starts to degrade once more.

It’s not clear if Jiras have been filed with specifics of the issue, but those Lindens at the meeting were interested in learning more. For my part, I had noticed an increase in the time taken to load viewer-based profiles of late, but as this has generally happened in “busy” regions, I’ve assumed it is the general load on resources, rather than indicative of a potential broader issue.