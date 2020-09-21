A Princess Bride, alien threats and Celtic tales in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Monday, September 21st: Anything You Can Do

Gyro Muggins reads Randall Garrett’s (writing as “Darrell T. Langart”, one of his many pen-names) story of an alien encounter first published in serial form in 1962.

What do you do when you finally make contact with E.T. after it crash lands on Earth and you find that, unlike Hollywood, it’s not here for reasons of conquest- but that, despite its clear intelligence, it just doesn’t care about the destruction and death it wreaks across a city, because its norms of behaviour are so thoroughly – well, alien – compared to ours, and its sheer power means very little can actually harm it?

Well, you obviously take a man and rebuild him – but not with bionics; rather you do so purely biologically- so that he can match anything the alien can do. But then, when you’ve done so, is your creation still human?

Tuesday, September 22nd:

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym, Live in the Glen

Music, poetry, and stories in a popular weekly session at Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: Two Celtic Tales

Willow Moonfire reads two short stories

In Teig o’Kane and the Corpse we follow the tribulation of a young Irishman who doesn’t want to commit to adulthood – until he finds himself with a talking corpse latched onto his back that demands he finds it a grave by morning, or find the corpse forever on his back.

The Witch of Lok Island tells the tale of Houarn and Bella, a young couple who want but a simple life, with a cow and a pig to rear and a home in which to live. So Houarn sets out to find the means by which they might, only to learn of a beautiful lake-dwelling fairy, and determines to find her and seek her aid. But is her willingness to do so genuine or something else – and might it be that Bella has some magic of her own that might help rescue Houarn from his foolishness?

Wednesday, September 23rd / Thursday September 24th, 19:00: The Princess Bride

Anyone who lived through the 1980s may find it impossible – perhaps even inconceivable – to equate The Princess Bride with anything other than Rob Reiner’a 1987 film of the same name, adapted for the silver screen by none other than the novel’s author, William Goldman. And yet, there is so much more to the tale.

Goldman frames his story as a tale written by (the fictional) “S. Morgenstern” that his father read to him when he was but a boy. On reaching adulthood, he claims he looked forward to nothing more pleasing than sharing this masterly tale with his own son, only to discover that rather it being a swashbuckling tale, “Morgenstern’s” original was actually a plodding political satire on his “homeland” of “Florin”. The tale he remembered from his young years was actually the result of his father just reading the “good bits” of the story, and ignoring the rest.

Determined his son and other youngsters should benefit from his father’s approach to the tale, Goldman claims (by way of footnotes in the book) that he decided to produce an abridged version of “Morgenstern’s original focusing on just the “good bits” his father would read. And so it was that (his tale-around-a-tale goes), The Princess Bride: S. Morgenstern’s Classic Tale of True Love and Hight Adventure was born.



So, as recently requested by Seanchai library attendees, join Caledonia Skytower as she presents the best, best bits of this charming tale of Buttercup, Westley, Inigo and all over the course of two evenings.

Thursday, September 24th, 21:00: Seanchai Late Night

Finn Zeddmore presents contemporary Sci-Fi Fantasy from sources including Escape Pod. Light Speed, and Clarkesworld on-line ‘zines.