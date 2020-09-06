Stories with a new home in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Sunday, September 6th, 13:30: “Welcome to Our Home”

Seanchai Library celebrates their new, spacious home today with an opening session of stories. Join them for an hour of tales, followed by an hour of Music and Dancing in the new Ceiluradh Glen.

Monday, September 7th: Anything You Can Do

Gyro Muggins reads Randall Garrett’s (writing as “Darrell T. Langart”, one of his many pen-names) story of an alien encounter first published in serial form in 1962.

What do you do when you finally make contact with E.T. after it crash lands on Earth and you find that, unlike Hollywood, it’s not here for reasons of conquest- but that, despite its clear intelligence, it just doesn’t care about the destruction and death it wreaks across a city, because its norms of behaviour are so thoroughly – well, alien – compared to ours, and its sheer power means very little can actually harm it?

Well, you obviously take a man and rebuild him – but not with bionics; rather you do so purely biologically- so that he can match anything the alien can do. But then, when you’ve done so, is your creation still human?

Tuesday, September 8th:

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym, Live in the Glen

Music, poetry, and stories in a popular weekly session at Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: Firelight

Willow Moonfire reads selections from what is effectively the epilogue of Ursula K. Le Guin’s Earthsea saga.



Ged of Gont reminisces about his life in the comfort of his home as he prepares to pass on. Firelight is a short story full of warmth that brings closure to Earthsea, and also to Le Guin’s own life. Published posthumously, it’s hard not to hear Le Guin’s own voice in Ged’s — saying goodbye along with her beloved character.

Wednesday, September 9th, 19:00: More of Cale’s Greatest Hits

Caledonia Skytower reads various short selections of popular stories that she has presented over the last 12 years. This week’s selection includes selections from Neil Gaiman’s The Graveyard Book and a touch of Maeve Binchy!



Thursday, September 10th

19:00 Captains Courageous, Pt 2

Shandon Loring reads Rudyard Kipling’s adventure. Also in Kitely: teleport from the main Seanchai World grid.kitely.com:8002:SEANCHAI.

Harvey Cheyne Jr. an arrogant, spoiled son of a multi-millionaire, is en route to Europe with his parents via luxury liner. As the ship enters the fishing grounds of the Grand Banks, He manages to fall overboard – the result of rushing to the deck in a heavy sea feeling sick from attempting to smoke an illicit cigar.

His fall passes unobserved aboard ship, which passes onward, leaving him to drown. Fortunately, he is rescued by Portuguese fisherman, Manuel. Unable to convince any of the fishermen of his position in life or his father’s wealth, Harvey finds himself forced to earn his passage aboard one of the larger fishing vessels.

At first indignant, Harvey quickly learns it is work – or go hungry. And so he embarks on a new life one which eventually leads him to a surprising realisation.

21:00: Seanchai Late Night

Contemporary Sci-Fi-Fantasy presented by Finn Zeddmore form such on-line sources as Escape Pod, Light Speed and Clarkesworld magazine, and more.