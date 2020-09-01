2020 Simulator User Group week #36 summary

No genuinely reportable news from the Tuesday, September 1st Simulator User Group meeting, outside of the server deployment notes, hence the brief summary.
Simulator Deployments
Please refer to the server deployment thread for news and updates:
- On Tuesday, September 1st, the majority of servers were updated to server maintenance update 547626, comprising:
- Internal fixes (to help with the Lab’s own simulator testing)
- Logging improvements
- Updates related to SL-13785 “Vehicle LSL scripts do not see any passengers shortly after a region crossing”. The Lab notes the patch deployed with this release may not fix all instances of this issue, but it should offer some relief for the issue.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, the Magum RC channel should also receive server maintenance update 54726, placing the entire grid on the same release (BlueSteel and LeTigre having been updates with it in week #35).
SL Viewer
The have been no official viewer updates to mark the start of the week, leaving the pipelines as follows:
- Current release viewer version 6.4.7.546539, dated August 11, promoted August 17, formerly the Arrack Maintenance RC viewer – No Change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Bormotukha Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.4.8.547468, issued August 28.
- Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.8.547427,August 21.
- Mesh uploader RC viewer, version 6.4.5.544027, July 27.
- Project viewers:
- Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.8.547487, issued August 26.
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.