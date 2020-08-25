2020 Simulator User Group week #35 summary

The following notes were taken during the Simulator User Group meeting of Tuesday, August 25th, 2020.
Simulator Deployments
Please refer to the server deployment thread for news and updates:
- On Tuesday, August 25th, the majority of servers were updated to server maintenance update 547110, previously deployed to the RC channels comprising updates to assist with the cloud uplift.
- On Wednesday, August 26th, there will an RC deployment with version number still TBA at the time of writing, so please check the deployment thread for update. This should comprise, in the words of Rider Linden:
We hope will help with test pilots being cut in half by their helicopters and other such unpleasantness. There may still be a few issues with unexpected collisions on a region crossing. But we think we have most of the cases. That is going out to LeTigre at least, we may put it on other channels also.
SL Viewer
The have been no official viewer updates to mark the start of the week, leaving the pipelines as follows:
- Current release viewer version 6.4.7.546539, dated August 11, promoted August 17, formerly the Arrack Maintenance RC viewer – NEW.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.8.547427,August 21.
- Mesh uploader RC viewer, version 6.4.5.544027, July 27.
- Project viewers:
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
In Brief
- The improvements to region crossings have resulted in a race condition that mean the receiving region can start acting on a vehicle (running scripts, etc), before avatars are correctly re-seated. As noted, the RC deployment in the planning for Wednesday, August 26th, should help with addressing this.
- Further thought is being put into how to improve region crossings further, but there will always be limits to what can be achieved due to the nature of the beast (handling data between two region simulators and the viewer), as Mazidox Linden pointed out:
Ultimately moving data blobs around takes time. Moving a lot of data blobs around to a lot of different places at once takes a lot of time and a lot of complexity. It’s never going to be totally seamless without I-Don’t-Want-To-Think-About levels of rearchitecting. And I’m sure even that would come with trade-offs.
Maxidox Linden, SUG Meeting, August 25th
- HTTP-out restrictions remain in place on the Aditi regions running on AWS infrastructure. Work is progressing on code that will allow these restrictions to be lifted, although the implementation (when ready) will come in stages. One of these stages will be to make the new HTTP-out code available on regions still in the Lab’s co-lo (Aditi first, then Agni) to allow for more widespread testing.