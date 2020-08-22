2020 SL project updates week #34: TPVD summary + some uplift news

The following notes are taken from the TPV Developer meeting held on Friday, August 21st, 2020. These meetings are generally held every other week, unless otherwise noted in any given summary. The embedded video is provided to Pantera – my thanks to her for recording and providing it. Time stamps are included with the notes will open the video at the point(s) where a specific topic is discussed.

This was a very short meeting.

SL Viewer News

[0:22-2:30]

The Love Me Render RC updated to version 6.4.8.547427 on Friday, August 21st. This update to the viewer includes a number of EEP improvements and fixes (among a list of rendering fixes / improvements):

BUG-229107 [EEP] [Improvement] Ice level Slider Graduation.

SL-13539 [EEP] Large reflection on the water when facing certain angles.

BUG-228992 [EEP] Appearance lighting is broken when ALM is enabled.

BUG-228914 [EEP] Deferred Soften Shader fails to link when Atmospheric Shaders are disabled. This causes Debug viewer builds to crash.

BUG-228882 [EEP] Disabling glow rendering while ALM is off results in massive rendering flicker.

BUG-228781 [EEP] Specular color interpreted wrong (too bright) from point lights.

BUG-228581 [EEP] Specular map reflections are way too weak.

BUG-228840 [EEP] cloud texture is rendered backwards.

BUG-228431 [EEP] Water lighting is wrong at certain camera angles.

BUG-228752 [EEP] Sky turns black when render quality is lowered to Low-Mid.

BUG-225784 [EEP] BUG-225446 regression – HUDs are again affected by environment setting and BUG-225446 [FIXED] [EEP] HUDs are affected by Atmosphere & Lighting changes.

The rest of the official viewer pipelines remain as follows:

Current release viewer version 6.4.7.546539, dated August 11, promoted August 17, formerly the Arrack Maintenance RC viewer – NEW.

Release channel cohorts: Mesh uploader RC viewer, version 6.4.5.544027, July 27.

Project viewers: Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.



General Viewer Notes

As noted in my CCUG summary,the Legacy Profiles viewer has been further prevented from making progress due to additional web-side changes that need to be made to enable privacy settings (who can see your feed posts) to work correctly.

An updated version of the Mesh Uploader RC viewer should be available in week #35.

[6:35-7:45] LL are running a test viewer internally with updates to address the FPS drop seen within EEP viewers on Windows when compared to non-EEP viewers (and for which one of the less-than-ideal workarounds people have been using is to disable Linden Water rendering via CTRL-ALT-SHIFT-7). While it may not completely resolve all FPS issues in EEP, it does offer noticeable improvements, and if all goes well, the updates will be merged into the current Love Me Render RC viewer.

Cloud Uplift

[2:37-3:03]

“Lots of progress going on” within Project Uplift (moving all SL services to AWS).

There will be “some posts to the LSL forum” in the near future specifically for scripters about things people should be testing. Details are scant at this point in time, but the changes are described as “not particularly scary”.