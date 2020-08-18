2020 Simulator User Group week #34 summary

The following notes were taken during the Simulator User Group meeting of Tuesday, July 28th, 2020.
Simulator Deployments
Please refer to the server deployment thread for news and updates:
- On Tuesday, August 18th, the majority of servers were updated to server maintenance update 546455, previously deployed to the RC channels comprising updates to assist with the cloud uplift.
- On Wednesday, August 19th, there will an RC deployment comprising an updated version of server release 545166 with a new build ID which integrates all the changes made in the last month. Te release will have an updated build number, which was not available at the time of writing.
SL Viewer
The Arrack Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.4.7.546539 and dated August 11th, was promoted to de facto release status on Monday, August 17th.
The remainder of the current official viewers start the week unchanged:
- Release channel cohorts:
- Mesh uploader RC viewer, version 6.4.5.544027, July 27.
- Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.5.544028, June 30.
- Project viewers:
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
In Brief
- BUG-229219 “Group chat disabled after TP” (the actual issue behind people not seeing group chat correctly as reported in my previous SUG summary): there have been several bug reports on this, and the Lab is investigating.
- The improvements to region crossings have resulted in a race condition that mean the receiving region can start acting on a vehicle (running scripts, etc), before avatars are correctly re-seated. Simon Linden is currently addressing this.
- BUG-229207 “Stuck “Loading contents…” if object has more than 1 item in its content” is a bug that had been fixed 545166, but resurfaced following the deployment 456455 on August 18th. According to Rider Linden during the SUG meeting, it has now been “re-fixed” (or as he put it, referencing comments that the issue had been unfixed, it has be “un-unfixed”).