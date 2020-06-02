2020 Simulator User Group week #23 summary

The following notes were taken at the Simulator User Group meeting held on Tuesday, June 2nd.
Simulator Deployments
Please refer to the simulator deployment thread for updates.
- On Tuesday, June 2nd, the RC channels were updated with a server update, version 543116, intended to fix an expired cert that was causing problems with HTTP calls..
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, and providing there are no issues arising from the above deployment, the same server update will be deployed across the rest of the grid.
SL Viewer
On Tuesday, June 2nd:
- The FMOD Studio RC viewer, version 6.4.3.542964, and dated May 29th, was promoted to de facto release status.
- The Mesh Uploader project viewer updated to version 6.4.3.542535.
All other viewer pipelines are as follows:
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself):
- CEF Update RC viewer, version 6.4.3.542757, May 27th.
- Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.3.542484, May 19th.
- Project viewers:
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9th, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22nd, 2019.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17th, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16th, 2019.
In Brief
- Parcel EEP settings are still drawing complaints from some who travel over Mainland (particularly by air) who are not particularly enamoured with seeing “their” daytime settings suddenly change. However, there is a simple answer: all they need to do is apply their preferred EEP settings to their avatar before flying, and *presto* they have a constant environment in their viewer for both parcel and region crossings. Simples.
- Apparently, a rumour has been circulating somewhere that LL are “rethinking” the cloud uplift. In response to being asked if there is any truth to it, Oz Linden replied:
[There’s] no truth to the rumour at all. The only re-thinking we’re doing is how to do it better/faster.
- Group chat lag still continues to be a problem for some groups – notably those with a large membership. This appears to be related to the volume of message traffic a back-end group chat server is handling, rather than a specific issue within the chat service.
- Those wishing to test the upcoming changes to nearby chat ranges (channel 0), can do so on Aditi in the following regions: Animesh1, Animesh2 and Snark