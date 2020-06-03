Frogmore’s Cornish twist in Second Life

We recently made a return trip to Frogmore on the recommendation of Shaun Shakespeare, who nudged me about it having received another seasonal update, and with it a change of influences. Still held by Tolla Crisp and once again laid out by Terry Fotherington, the region now draws on a summery England for inspiration – specifically the county of Cornwall in the south-west of the country.

This is a multi-faceted design, surrounded on all four sides by water rather than making use of any region surround. “Multi-faceted” because it draws on multiple influences from the Cornish landscape, rather than being a representation of any specific part of that county, while the lack of any region surround allows it to be presented as an island setting in is own right and a place unique to the world of Second Life.

These Cornish influences are reflected in right across the region, from the shaping of the land through to many of the buildings found within it. For example, the landing point sits to the south-east, in an upland region that might represent the more rugged aspects of the country’s moorlands, the ruins at its top perhaps suggestive of the ruins of one of the old wings of Bodmin Jail (although admittedly, in the physical world, the core of that building is in much better shape than the ruins in the region).

Similarly, across the region, in the north-west corner lies a secluded beach back by a rugged curve of hilly coastline. It is typical of many of the little coves that might be found around the Cornish coast, whilst the round rounded structure that guards one end of the beach carries echoes of or Trematon Castle.

Exploring the region is a case of following the path down from the landing point and around and between the rocky shoulders of the hills to reach an inland bay. Here, tucked into the curve of the southern uplands is a small tidal harbour, clearly with the tide out, although the breakwater still has its feet in the water, rowing boats sitting high and dry on the seaweed-edged sands. West of here is a working waterfront of unusual design – I’ve no idea if it is inspired by an actual place, but the lay of the stone built wharves and water channels is intriguing, and potentially a magnet for camera lenses.

To the north, a narrow causeway links the bulk of the region with its north side element, laid out as a line of smaller islands. The first of these is home to the secluded beach mentioned above, complete with an old lighthouse (another building design that has gained a lot of popularity among region designers of late).

Beyond this and daisy chained to it by bridges, the second island appears to be drawn from a number of Cornish influences, both coastal and moorland. Within this is a cosy little bar waiting to be found, whilst the third island offers another classic building oft found within region designs: the Runestone castle, here used to offer a cosy home with a slightly bohemian feel.

For those who have visited it, exactly how much the region captures the heart of Cornwall is a matter of personal familiarity with the subject. As noted at the top of this article, if you enter the region in the expectation that you’re visiting a reproduction of a part of Cornwall, you’ll likely be a little disappointed. However,. take the region as drawing on a number of Cornish influences rather than a particular place, and the echoes and motifs are hard to miss, whilst allowing Frogmore to stand as a place in its own right.

What cannot be denied, is the fact that it is a very photogenic region, although some who have shadows enabled on their systems may want to disable them when moving around between shots in order to maintain frame rates.

To mark the region’s new look, Tolla is running a photography contest between now and July 15th, 2020. On offer is a total prize pool of L$17,500, to be split between three winners (L$10,000 going to the first place winner). Submissions can be made via the Frogmore Flickr group, and must be on the subject of the region (and can include avatars / be post-processed). Group membership to the in-world Frogmore group is not required, but all submissions must be titled Frogmore 3.0 Photo Contest 2020, and include the artist’s name. Entries will be judged by a panel of three.

Frogmore (Frogmore, rated Moderate)