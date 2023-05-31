2023 SL SUG meetings week #22 summary (and a LSL XML-RPC reminder)

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, May 30th Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Meeting Overview

The Simulator User Group (also referred to by its older name of Server User Group) exists to provide an opportunity for discussion about simulator technology, bugs, and feature ideas.

Server Deployments

On Tuesday, May 30th, the SLS Main channel servers were restarted without any user-facing changes.

On Wednesday, May 31st, a new RC update, providing back-end support for the new inventory thumbnails viewer capability soon to be forthcoming. See my recent TPVD meeting summaries for more on this capability.

Viewer Updates

The Emoji Project Viewer (😊😒🥱😬🤪🫣😲🐱🦄 – depending on your personal point of view!), version, 6.6.13.580279, was issued issued on May 30th. This viewer enables the use of emojis in local chat and IM conversations, encoded as their corresponding unicode characters as well as via the use of the Windows (Win+. or Win+;) and MacOS (Ctrl-Cmd-space) emoji pickers (note any animated gifs displayed in these pickers are obviously not supported). This capability comes as a code contribution from Kitty Barnett, who first implemented it within the Catznip viewer. As such other TPVs may already present their own support of the capability in some flavour (such as supporting / recognising input via an emoji picker).



The remaining list of available official viewers is as follows:

Release viewer: Maintenance S RC viewer, version 6.6.12.579987, dated May 11, promoted May 16.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). glTF / PBR Materials viewer, version 7.0.0.580330, May 25. Maintenance T RC viewer, version 6.6.13.580262, May 24.

Project viewers: Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.12.579958, May 11.



LSL XML-RPC Reminder

A reminder that, as per my March 23rd relaying of the news that LSL XML-RPC functionality will be permanently ended on Thursday, June 1st, when incoming LSL XML-RPC traffic on the remaining small channel of regions on Agni (the main grid) will be blocked. The reason for this is that LSL XML-RPC has been deprecated since the introduction of HTTP-In back in 2009, and by the time the March announcement was made, had dwindled to just a few dozen per hour across the entire grid, making maintenance and support of the capability no longer beneficial to LL in term of time and resources, which could be put to better use in improving SL.

In Brief

The glTF PBR materials project is still awaiting a small RC simulator release to allow for broader testing on the main grid.

BUG-227303 “collisions makes a script stop running and revert its mono status” is on LL’s “backlog” of issues to be resolved, down to the fact it has been proving difficult to reproduce consistently. It was suggested at the meeting that looping around the regions forming the Jeogeot Gulf does consistently repo the issue (particularly when using vehicles with a lot of content / scripts), and this could be used for testing. A discussion on region crossing flowed throughout the meeting, please refer to the video below.

BUG-232037 “Avatar Online / Offline Status Not Correctly Updating” – further work is in progress to try to address this issue, and will be targeted for an upcoming simulator release Soon™. A temporary workaround LL is suggesting whilst this work in is progress is for people noting their Friends list is not display the correct status for their contacts to try teleporting to a an unoccupied region / region with relatively few avatars and then re-log from there.

Feature Request BUG-231702 “Allow scripts with PERMISSION_TRACK_CAMERA to detect FoV” was commented on, leading to a general discussion on the potential for greater LSL control of the viewer’s camera. Please refer to to the video below for details.

Blocking / Muting: it was pointed out that some people are using a new vector to harass people who have otherwise blocked them, by making a minimal L$1 payment to them through the viewer. It is not clear how widespread this is, and whilst a governance / viewer issue, requests were made during the meeting for LL to look into making blocking / muting more robust to prevent such edge-cases.

