May 31st 2023: Reminder: Second Life Marketplace Upgrade

A quick reminder that the Second Life Marketplace will be undergoing infrastructure upgrades for an estimated period of one hour, commencing at 10:00 SLT on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023.

This work will involve, among other things, a reset of the shopping cart functionality, and any items users may have placed in their shopping carts for future purchase will not be saved.

To to avoid any upset in having shopping carts emptied, Linden Lab recommends shoppers take one or both of the following steps:

Finalise all purchases ahead of the maintenance period, and complete pending transactions to clear your shopping cart.

For those items you are not in a position to purchase ahead of the maintenance period, or do not wish to purchase at this time but would like to keep recorded for future reference, list them either in your favourites or your wishlist.

During the maintenance period, the Marketplace will be unavailable for either shoppers or merchants to access. For complete details, please refer to this official blog post, and to the SL Grid Status pages for updates.

